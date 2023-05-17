NUCANA : UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - Form 6-K

NUCANA PLC

NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. General information

NuCana plc ("NuCana" or the "Company") is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of new medicines to treat patients with cancer. NuCana is harnessing the power of phosphoramidate chemistry to generate new medicines called ProTides. These compounds have the potential to improve cancer treatment by enhancing the efficacy and safety of several current standards of care.

The Company has had American Depository Shares ("ADSs") registered with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and has been listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") since October 2, 2017. The Company is incorporated in England and Wales and domiciled in the United Kingdom. The Company's registered office is located at 77/78 Cannon Street, London EC4N 6AF, United Kingdom and its principal place of business is located at 3 Lochside Way, Edinburgh, EH12 9DT, United Kingdom.

The Company has three wholly owned subsidiaries, NuCana, Inc., NuCana Limited and NuCana BioMed Trustee Company Limited (together referred to as the "Group").

The financial information presented in these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements does not constitute the Group's statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434 of the U.K. Companies Act 2006.

The Group's statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2022 have been reported on by the Company's auditor, but not yet delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor was (i) unqualified and (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report.

2. Significant accounting policies

Basis of preparation

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements (the "financial statements") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" ("IAS 34"). The significant accounting policies and methods of computation applied in the preparation of the financial statements are consistent with those applied in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. No new standards, amendments or interpretations have had an impact on the financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The financial statements comprise the financial statements of the Group at March 31, 2023. The financial statements are presented in pounds sterling, which is also the Company's functional currency. All values are rounded to the nearest thousand, except where otherwise indicated.

The financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

In the opinion of management, these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements include all normal recurring adjustments necessary for a fair statement of the results of operations, financial position and cash flows. The results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023 are not necessarily indicative of the results that can be expected for the Company's fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

Going concern

In common with many companies in the biopharmaceutical sector, the Company incurs significant expenditure in its early years as it researches and develops its potential products for market.

The Company's board of directors, having reviewed the operating budgets and development plans for the 15 month period to June 30, 2024, considers that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operation for the foreseeable future. The board of directors is therefore satisfied that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the financial statements. The Company believes that its cash and cash equivalents of £31.0 million at March 31, 2023 will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan for at least the next 12 months.

As the Company continues to incur losses, the transition to profitability is dependent upon the successful development, approval and commercialization of its product candidates and achieving a level of revenues adequate to support its cost structure. The Company may never achieve profitability, and unless and until it does, it will continue to need to raise additional capital. There can be no assurances, however, that additional funding will be available on acceptable terms.