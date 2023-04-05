Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NuCana plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCNA   US67022C1062

NUCANA PLC

(NCNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:38:57 2023-04-05 pm EDT
0.8740 USD   -0.70%
03:21pNucana : Presentation - April 2023
PU
11:26aEuropean Equities Nudge Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/04NuCana plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NuCana : Presentation - April 2023

04/05/2023 | 03:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Presentation

April 2023

www.nucana.com

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on the beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management of NuCana plc (the "Company"). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained

in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the company's planned and ongoing preclinical and clinical studies for the Company's product candidates and the potential advantages of those product candidates, including NUC-3373 and NUC-7738; the initiation, enrollment, timing, progress, release of data from and results of the Company's planned and ongoing clinical studies; the impact of COVID-19 on its preclinical studies, clinical studies, business, financial condition and results of operations; the utility of prior preclinical and clinical data in determining future clinical results; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for any of its product candidates; the Company's intellectual property; the amount and sufficiency of the Company's cash and cash equivalents to achieve its projected milestones and to fund its planned operations into 2025; and estimates regarding the Company's expenses, future revenues and future capital requirements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 4, 2023, and subsequent reports that the Company files with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements represent the Company's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this presentation. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except

as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation to conform any of the forward-looking statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

Trademarks

NuCana, the NuCana logo and other trademarks or service marks of NuCana plc appearing in this presentation are the property of NuCana plc. Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this presentation are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this presentation may be without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights to these trademarks, service marks and trade names.

2

Harnessing the Power of Phosphoramidate Chemistry

A New Era in Oncology

3

Nucleoside Analogs: Cornerstones of Cancer Treatment

16 FDA Approved Anti-Cancer Nucleoside Drugs

Peak Year Sales

Limitations of Nucleoside Analogs

Breakdown

Uptake

Activation

Administration

& Toxic

Dependent on

Inefficient

Challenges

Byproducts

transporters

generation of

Poor PK leads to

Off-target

to enter

anti-cancer

sub-optimal

toxicity

cancer cells

metabolites

dosing

4

Transforming Nucleoside Analogs into ProTides

5

Disclaimer

NuCana plc published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 19:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NUCANA PLC
03:21pNucana : Presentation - April 2023
PU
11:26aEuropean Equities Nudge Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
04/04NuCana plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/04NuCana plc Announces Impairment of Intangible Assets for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decem..
CI
04/04NuCana plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/04NuCana Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business..
GL
04/04NuCana Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business..
AQ
03/31European Equities Close Out Strong Week Higher in Friday Trading
MT
03/28Receding Bank Jitters Give Modest Boost to American Depositary Receipts of European Equ..
MT
03/27Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Rise in Late Trading
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUCANA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -30,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,55x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 45,5 M 45,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart NUCANA PLC
Duration : Period :
NuCana plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUCANA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 0,88 $
Average target price 3,98 $
Spread / Average Target 352%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hugh Stephen Griffith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Munoz Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Martin Kay Non-Executive Chairman
Theresa Margaret Bruce Senior Vice President-Clinical Operations
Elisabeth Oelmann Senior VP-Medical & Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUCANA PLC33.36%46
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.94%87 738
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS9.54%80 835
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-3.95%33 191
BIONTECH SE-16.21%30 334
GENMAB A/S-12.95%24 565
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer