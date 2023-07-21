Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2023) - Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) – The newly listed uranium exploration company, is poised to revolutionize the energy sector with its commitment to green and sustainable power. With a valuable historic database of 3,700 drill holes in Wyoming, Nuclear Fuels is ideally located in a proven and prolific state. Excitingly, the company is pursuing a high-grade uranium project in Labrador to uncover previously overlooked grades of up to 6.7%. Nuclear Fuels is now trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol NF.





