23.09.2023 / 12:50 CET/CEST
Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2023
Address: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2023/NUCAG_Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2023.pdf

Language:English
Company:Nucletron Electronic AG
Gärtnerstraße 60
80992 München
Germany
Internet:www.nucletron.ag

 
