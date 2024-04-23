EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nucletron Electronic AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nucletron Electronic AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.04.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2023/NUCAG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2023.pdf

Language: English
Company: Nucletron Electronic AG
Riesstraße 8
80992 München
Germany
Internet: www.nucletron.ag

 
