Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Nucleus Software Exports Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    531209   INE096B01018

NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS LIMITED

(531209)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nucleus Software Exports : Post Buyback Public Announcement

01/22/2022 | 02:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 22, 2022

The Listing Department

The Listing Department

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited

Exchange Plaza, Bandra-Kurla Complex

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra (E)

25th Floor, Dalal Street

Mumbai-400051.

Mumbai-400001

Fax Nos. 022-26598236/237/238

Fax No. 022-22722061/41/39

Dear Sirs,

Ref: Post-Buyback Public Announcement ("Post-Buyback Public Announcement")

Please find the Post-Buyback Public Announcement ("Post-Buyback Public Announcement") is being made in accordance with Regulation 24(vi) and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, for the time being in force including any statutory modifications and amendments from time to time ("SEBI Buyback Regulations") regarding completion of the Buyback

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You.

Yours Sincerely

FOR NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS LIMITED

Poonam Bhasin

Digitally signed by Poonam Bhasin

Date: 2022.01.22 23:38:38 +05'30'

Poonam Bhasin

Company Secretary

Registered Office

33-35 Thyagraj Nagar Mkt, New Delhi - 110003 Tel.: +9.11.2462.7552 F.: +91.11.2462.0872

NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS LIMITED

CIN : L74899DL1989PLC034594

Registered Office: 33-35, Thyagraj Nagar Market, New Delhi-110003, India

Phone: 120-4031400,Fax: 120-4031672

Website: www.nucleussoftware.com; E-mail: investorrelations@nucleussoftware.com

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer: Ms. Poonam Bhasin

POST BUYBACK PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE ATTENTION OF EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS/BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF EQUITY SHARES OF NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS LIMITED.

This Post-Buyback Public Announcement ("Post-BuybackPublic Announcement") is being made in accordance with Regulation 24(vi) and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, for the time being in force including any statutory modifications and amendments from time to time ("SEBI Buyback Regulations") regarding completion of the Buyback.

This Post-Buyback Public Announcement should be read in conjunction with the public announcement dated November 17, 2021 ("Public Announcement") and the letter of offer dated December 24, 2021 ("Letter of Offer") issued in connection with the Buyback. Unless specifically defined herein, capitalised terms and abbreviations used herein shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the Public Announcement and the Letter of Offer.

1. THE BUYBACK

  1. The Board of Directors of Nucleus Software Exports Limited (the "Company"), at their meeting held on September 24, 2021 (the "Board Meeting") had announced the Buyback of up to 22,67,400 (Twenty Two Lakh Sixty Seven Thousand and Four Hundred Only) fully paid-up Equity Shares of the Company having the face value of Rs. 10/- each (Rupees Ten Only) representing up to 7.81% of the total paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company at a price of Rs. 700/- (Rupees Seven Hundred Only) per Equity Share (the "Buyback Price") payable in cash for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs. 1,58,71,80,000 (Rupees One Hundred Fifty Eight Crore Seventy One Lakh Eighty Thousand Only) ("Buyback Size") excluding any expenses incurred or to be incurred for the Buyback viz. brokerage, costs, fees, turnover charges, taxes such as buyback tax, securities transaction tax and goods and services tax (if any), stamp duty, advisors fees, filing fees, printing and dispatch expenses and other incidental and related expenses and charges ("Transaction Costs") and such maximum amount.
  2. The Buyback Offer Size represented 24.90% and 24.01% of the aggregate of the fully paid-up Equity Share capital and free reserves of the Company as per the latest audited standalone as well as consolidated balance sheet respectively, as at March 31, 2021, on a proportionate basis through the "tender offer" route as prescribed under the Buyback Regulations, from all of the shareholders of the Company who hold Equity Shares as of the Record Date i.e. Saturday, November 27, 2021 ("Buyback").
  3. The Company had adopted the Tender Offer route for the purpose of Buyback. The Buyback was implemented through the "Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange", as provided under the SEBI Buyback Regulations and circular no. CIR/CFD/ POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 as amended via circular no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated December 9, 2016, and SEBI circular CFD/DCR-III/CIR/P/2021/615 dated August 13, 2021, issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"). For the purposes of the Buyback, National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") was the designated stock exchange.
  4. The Buyback Opening Date was Monday, January 03, 2022 and the Buyback Closing Date was Friday, January 14, 2022.

2. DETAILS OF THE BUYBACK

  1. 22,67,400 (Twenty Two Lakh Sixty Seven Thousand and Four Hundred Only) Equity Shares were bought back pursuant to the Buyback, at a price of Rs. 700/- (Rupees Seven Hundred Only) per Equity Share.
  2. The total amount utilized in the Buyback was Rs. 1,58,71,80,000 (Rupees One Hundred Fifty Eight Crore Seventy One Lakh and Eighty Thousand Only) excluding the transaction costs.
  3. The Registrar to the Buyback i.e., Kfin Technologies Private Limited ("Registrar"), considered a total of 12,869 valid bids for 30,40,726
    (Thirty Lakhs Forty Thousand Seven Hundred and Twenty Six Only) Equity Shares in response to the Buyback. The details of the valid bids considered by the Registrar are as follows:

Category

Number of Equity

Number of valid

Total Equity

Total Equity

Response (%)

Shares available

bids

Shares validly

Shares accepted

for the Buyback

Tendered

Reserved Category for Small

3,40,110

11,579

6,75,081

3,40,110

198.49

Shareholders

General Category for all other

19,27,290

1,290

23,65,645

19,27,290

122.74

Eligible Shareholders

TOTAL

22,67,400

12,869

30,40,726

22,67,400

134.11

  1. All valid bids were considered for the purpose of Acceptance in accordance with the SEBI Buyback Regulations and the Letter of Offer. The communication of acceptance / rejection will be dispatched by the Registrar on January 22, 2022 (by email), where email IDs are registered with the Company or the depositories and through Ordinary Post / Speed Post to Non email cases.
  2. The settlement of all valid bids was completed by NSE Clearing Limited ("Clearing Corporation") on Friday, January 21, 2022. Clearing Corporation has made direct funds pay-out to Eligible Shareholders whose Equity Shares have been accepted under the Buyback. If bank account details of any Eligible Shareholders were not available or if the funds transfer instruction was rejected by the Reserve Bank of India/ relevant bank(s), due to any reasons, then the amount payable to the concerned shareholder was transferred to the Shareholder Broker for onward transfer to their respective shareholders.
  3. Equity Shares accepted under the Buyback have been transferred to the Company's demat escrow account on Friday, January 21, 2022 and valid physical shares tendered in the Buyback were accepted. The unaccepted Equity Shares have been unblocked in the account of respective Eligible Shareholders / custodians by the Clearing Corporation / National Stock Exchange of India Limited on Friday, January
    21, 2022. The unaccepted physical share certificates are being dispatched to the registered address of eligible shareholders.
  4. The extinguishment of 22,67,400 (Twenty Two Lakh Sixty Seven Thousand and Four Hundred Only) Equity Shares accepted under the Buyback, comprising of 22,67,384 Demat Shares and 16 Physical Shares is currently under process and shall be completed in accordance with the SEBI Buyback Regulations by Thursday, January 27, 2022.

3. CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

3.1. The capital structure of the Company before and after the completion of the Buyback is set forth below:

Particulars

Pre-Buyback

Post completion of the Buyback

Authorised share capital

Rs. 45,10,00,000/- (4,11,00,000 Equity Shares of

Rs. 45,10,00,000/- (4,11,00,000 Equity

Rs. 10 each and 40,00,000 Preference Shares of

Shares of Rs. 10 each and 40,00,000

Rs. 10 each)

Preference Shares of Rs. 10 each)

Issued, subscribed and paid-up

Rs. 29,04,07,240/- (2,90,40,724 Equity Shares of

Rs. 26,77,33,240 (2,67,73,324 Equity Shares

share capital

Rs.10/- each, fully paid)

of Rs.10/- each, fully paid)

3.2. Details of Eligible Shareholders from whom Equity Shares exceeding 1% of the total Equity Shares bought back under the Buyback are as under:

S.

Name of Shareholder

Number of Equity Shares

Equity Shares accepted as

Equity Shares accepted as

No.

accepted under the

a % of total Equity Shares

a % of total post Buyback

Buyback

bought back

equity capital of the Company

1

LSV Emerging Markets Small

1,72,483

7.61

0.64

Cap Equity Fund LLP

2

Arun Jain

70,727

3.12

0.26

3

Trustline Holdings Pvt Ltd

59,432

2.62

0.22

4

B N Nagamani

49,217

2.17

0.18

5

Public Employees Retirement

48,079

2.12

0.18

System of Ohio

6

Rajasthan Global Securities

42,072

1.86

0.16

Private Limited

7

Sanjay Ranchhodlal Shah

40,747

1.80

0.15

8

Ashika Global Finance

38,356

1.69

0.14

Private Limited

9

1729 Capital

37,102

1.64

0.14

10

Rahat Hassan Tharani

27,377

1.21

0.10

11

Aamara Capital Private

24,225

1.07

0.09

Limited

12

Imran S Contractor

23,393

1.03

0.09

3.3. The Shareholding pattern of the Company before and after completion of the Buyback is set out below:

Category of shareholder

Pre-Buyback

Post-Buyback

Number of

% to the existing

Number of

% to the existing

Equity Shares

Equity Share

Equity Shares

Equity Share

capital

capital

Promoters and members of the promoter group,

1,96,27,866

67.59

1,96,18,176

73.28

and persons acting in concert (collectively "the

Promoter")

Foreign Investors (including Non-Resident

15,12,176

5.21

Indians / FIIs / Foreign Mutual Funds)

Financial Institutions / Banks / Banks & Mutual

525

0.00

71,55,148

26.72

Funds promoted by Banks / Institutions

Others (Public, Public Bodies Corporate, etc.)

79,00,157

27.20

TOTAL

2,90,40,724

100.00

2,67,73,324

100.00

4. MANAGER TO THE BUYBACK

Corporate Professionals Capital Private Limited

D-28, South Extension Part-1, New Delhi-110049, India

Tel: 011-40622230/ 40622200;

Email: mb@indiacp.com

Website: www.corporateprofessionals.com

Investor grievance e-mail:mb@indiacp.com

Contact person: Ms Anjali Aggarwal,

SEBI Registration No.: INM000011435

CIN: U74899DL2000PTC104508

5. DIRECTOR'S RESPONSIBILITY

As per Regulation 24(i)(a) of the Buyback Regulations, the Board accepts responsibility for the information contained in this Post-Buyback

Public Announcement and confirms that such document contains true, factual and material information and does not contain any misleading information. This Post-Buyback Public Announcement is issued under the authority of the Board and in terms of the resolution passed by circulation by the Buyback Committee on January 21, 2022.

For and on behalf of the Board of Nucleus Software Exports Limited

Sd/-

Sd/-

Sd/-

Sd/-

Vishnu R Dusad

Parag Bhise

Anurag Mantri

Poonam Bhasin

Managing Director

CEO & Executive Director

Chief Financial Officer &

Company Secretary &

(DIN: 00008412)

(DIN: 08719754)

Executive Director

Compliance Officer

(DIN: 09002894)

(Membership No. A10865)

Date: January 21, 2022

Place: Noida

Size: 16x47 cm

Disclaimer

Nucleus Software Exports Limited published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 19:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS LIMITED
02:34pNUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS : Post Buyback Public Announcement
PU
2021Nucleus Software-FIS Consortium to Digitize Vietcombank's Lending Processes
MT
2021Nucleus Software Exports Limited to Assist in Retail Transformation of Vietcombank
CI
2021Nucleus Software Gets Shareholders' Nod for Share Buy Back Worth $21 Million
MT
2021Nucleus Software Exports Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Si..
CI
2021NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS' : Lending Product Supports Opel Vauxhall Finance in Spain
MT
2021Opel Vauxhall Finance Goes Live in Spain with Nucleus Software’s Lending Product, FinnO..
CI
2021Nucleus Software Exports Limited's PaySe passes RBI's Regulatory Sandbox
CI
2021NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS : Gets Board Nod for $21 Million Share Buyback
MT
2021Nucleus Software Exports Limited announces an Equity Buyback for 2,267,400 shares, repr..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 744 M 63,8 M 63,8 M
Net income 2022 412 M 5,54 M 5,54 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,5x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 16 321 M 220 M 219 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,44x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 1 840
Free-Float 29,8%
Chart NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nucleus Software Exports Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 562,00 INR
Average target price 700,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Parag Bhise Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anurag Mantri Chief Financial Officer & Director
Siddhartha Mahavir Acharya Chairman
Poonam Bhasin Secretary & Compliance Officer
Prithvi Pal Singh Haldea Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS LIMITED0.21%220
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-10.32%2 222 587
SEA LIMITED-30.98%86 769
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-25.78%71 529
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-13.84%67 255
SYNOPSYS INC.-17.69%46 539