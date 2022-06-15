Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Nucor
  News
  Summary
    NUE   US6703461052

NUCOR

(NUE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:43 2022-06-15 am EDT
117.06 USD   +2.93%
11:23aNUCOR : Expects Record Quarterly Earnings in the Second Quarter of 2022
PU
08:35aNucor Forecasts Record Q2 Earnings; Shares Rise in Premarket Activity
MT
06/14JPMorgan Chase Lowers Nucor's Price Target to $125 From $146, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
Nucor : Expects Record Quarterly Earnings in the Second Quarter of 2022

06/15/2022 | 11:23am EDT
Nucor

Nucor Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NUCOR
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42 569 M - -
Net income 2022 7 270 M - -
Net Debt 2022 483 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,20x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 30 257 M 30 257 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 28 800
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NUCOR
Nucor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NUCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 113,72 $
Average target price 136,50 $
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leon J. Topalian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen D. Laxton General Manager-Business Development
John H. Walker Non-Executive Chairman
David A. Sumoski Chief Operating Officer
Christopher J. Kearney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUCOR-0.38%30 257
ARCELORMITTAL-7.85%23 717
TATA STEEL LIMITED-10.36%15 623
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-4.01%15 407
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION9.64%14 069
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.13.71%13 401