Nucor : Expects Record Quarterly Earnings in the Second Quarter of 2022
Disclaimer
Nucor Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 15:22:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|Analyst Recommendations on NUCOR
|Sales 2022
42 569 M
|Net income 2022
7 270 M
|Net Debt 2022
483 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|4,20x
|Yield 2022
|1,92%
|Capitalization
30 257 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,72x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,76x
|Nbr of Employees
|28 800
|Free-Float
|99,5%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends NUCOR
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Last Close Price
|113,72 $
|Average target price
|136,50 $
|Spread / Average Target
|20,0%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|NUCOR
|-0.38%
|30 257