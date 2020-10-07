Log in
NUCOR

NUCOR

(NUE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nucor : Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter of 2020 Conference Call on the Web

10/07/2020 | 03:40am EDT

Nucor

Disclaimer

Nucor Corporation published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 07:39:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19 542 M - -
Net income 2020 457 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 847 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,1x
Yield 2020 3,43%
Capitalization 14 168 M 14 168 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 26 800
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart NUCOR
Duration : Period :
Nucor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 47,10 $
Last Close Price 46,93 $
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leon J. Topalian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John H. Walker Non-Executive Chairman
James D. Frias Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Christopher J. Kearney Independent Director
Laurette T. Koellner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NUCOR-16.61%14 168
ARCELORMITTAL-23.69%15 287
POSCO-14.59%14 102
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-36.34%9 080
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.-9.31%6 519
GERDAU S.A.8.50%6 163
