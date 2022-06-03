Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Nucor
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUE   US6703461052

NUCOR

(NUE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/03 11:09:52 am EDT
129.33 USD   -1.75%
NUCOR : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05/31Goldman Sachs Adjusts Nucor's Price Target to $130 From $148, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/25NUCOR CORP Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
Nucor : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/03/2022 | 11:02am EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
West Nadja
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
NUCOR CORP [NUE] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1915 REXFORD ROAD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CHARLOTTE NC 28211
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
West Nadja
1915 REXFORD ROAD

CHARLOTTE, NC28211 		X

Signatures
/s/ Kelly J. Wilmoth, attorney-in-fact for Nadja Y. West 2022-06-03
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) The shares of common stock reported are issuable to the reporting person, if applicable, to his or her estate, as soon as administratively practicable after the termination of the reporting person's service on the board of directors. The restricted stock units vest immediately upon grant.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Nucor Corporation published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 15:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 42 922 M - -
Net income 2022 7 242 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 557 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,25x
Yield 2022 1,52%
Capitalization 35 022 M 35 022 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 28 800
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart NUCOR
Duration : Period :
Nucor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUCOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 131,63 $
Average target price 146,73 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leon J. Topalian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen D. Laxton General Manager-Business Development
John H. Walker Non-Executive Chairman
David A. Sumoski Chief Operating Officer
Christopher J. Kearney Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUCOR15.31%35 022
ARCELORMITTAL7.75%28 553
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.4.92%17 471
TATA STEEL LIMITED-2.72%17 062
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.36.91%16 035
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION18.37%15 774