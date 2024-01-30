Producers of metals and other raw materials rose.

Shares of steelmaker Nucor surged after it reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue ahead of Wall Street expectations, despite a retreat in the price of steel.

Materials companies also pared losses for the year to date because of optimism about the Federal Reserve's midweek statement.

Materials stocks have slipped during January as traders reconsider the Fed's likely policy stance.

