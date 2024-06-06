The SCS Greenhouse Gas Footprint Verification Program has conducted a verification of GHG emissions based upon the following Scope, Objectives, and Criteria:

Verification Scope

Nucor Corporation

1915 Rexford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina

Reporting Period: 01/01/2023 - 12/31/2023

Geographic Boundary: 25 U.S. Steel Mills with full year operations in 2023 only

Facilities, physical infrastructure, activities, technologies, and processes:

Electric Arc Furnace Steel Mills. Data collection systems include CEMs, Stack Test, or Mass

Balance from EAFs.

GHG Sources, Sinks, and/or Reservoirs:

Scope 3 Category 1

Boundary Method: Self defined boundary limited to 25 U.S. Steel Mills with full year operations

in 2023; Excluded from the boundary include 2 steel mills with partial year data (1 closure and 1 opened in 2023), 2 DRI Facilities (Scope 3 only), 200+ Finished Product Facilities; Scope 2 boundary method limited to Market Based methodology only

GHG Gases: CO2, CH4, N2O

Level of Assurance: Limited

Materiality: +/-5% quantitative, qualitative based upon requirements specified within verification criteria

Verification Objectives

  • Evaluate the organization's measurements and reporting of Scope 3 emissions for the category to a limited level of assurance
  • Evaluate whether anything comes to the attention of the reviewer as to the organization's reporting of all applicable emissions sources for the Scope 3 category, utilization of appropriate software and databases, and the accuracy, completeness, consistency, and transparency of the reported data.

Verification Criteria

  • World Resources Institute/World Business Council for Sustainable Development's "The Greenhouse Gas Protocol: A Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard (Revised Edition)" dated March 2004
  • World Resources Institute/World Business Council for Sustainable Development's "Scope 2 Guidance Document: An Amendment to the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard" dated 2015
  • World Resources Institute/World Business Council for Sustainable Development's "Corporate Value Chain (Scope 3) Accounting and Reporting Standard" dated 2011
  • The Investor CDP Information Request
  • Worldsteel Association's CO2 Data Collection User Guide
  • ISO 14064-3: 2019 Specification with guidance for the validation and verification of GHG assertions

Verification Opinion

This Verification Statement documents that SCS Global Services has conducted verification activities in conformance with

ISO 14064-3: 2019, Specification with guidance for the validation and verification of greenhouse gas assertions. Based upon the reporting scope, criteria, objectives, and agreed upon level of assurance, SCS has issued the following verification opinion:

  • Positive Verification (Limited Assurance) - Based on the verification procedures performed and evidence obtained, no matters have come to the attention of the audit team to cause the verification body to believe that the Scope 3 emissions assertion was materially misstated.

Verification Qualifications

  • Self-definedboundary limited to 25 U.S. Steel Mills only, see Boundary Method for complete details

Verified Emissions

Category

Description

MT CO2e

% Contribution

1.

Purchased goods and services

6,707,957

100%

Total Scope 3

100%

Lead Verifier

________________________________________DATE: 5/09/2024

Henry Bart, Technical Specialist II, SCS Climate Services

Environmental Certification Services

SCS Global Services, 2000 Powell Street, Suite 600,

Emeryville, CA 94608 USA

Independent Reviewer

DATE: 5/16/2024

Your Name, Role

Environmental Certification Services

SCS Global Services, 2000 Powell Street, Suite 600,

Emeryville, CA 94608 USA

