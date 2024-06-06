The SCS Greenhouse Gas Footprint Verification Program has conducted a verification of GHG emissions based upon the following Scope, Objectives, and Criteria:
Verification Scope
Nucor Corporation
1915 Rexford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina
Reporting Period: 01/01/2023 - 12/31/2023
Geographic Boundary: 25 U.S. Steel Mills with full year operations in 2023 only
Facilities, physical infrastructure, activities, technologies, and processes:
Electric Arc Furnace Steel Mills. Data collection systems include CEMs, Stack Test, or Mass
Balance from EAFs.
GHG Sources, Sinks, and/or Reservoirs:
Scope 3 Category 1
Boundary Method: Self defined boundary limited to 25 U.S. Steel Mills with full year operations
in 2023; Excluded from the boundary include 2 steel mills with partial year data (1 closure and 1 opened in 2023), 2 DRI Facilities (Scope 3 only), 200+ Finished Product Facilities; Scope 2 boundary method limited to Market Based methodology only
GHG Gases: CO2, CH4, N2O
Level of Assurance: Limited
Materiality: +/-5% quantitative, qualitative based upon requirements specified within verification criteria
Verification Objectives
- Evaluate the organization's measurements and reporting of Scope 3 emissions for the category to a limited level of assurance
- Evaluate whether anything comes to the attention of the reviewer as to the organization's reporting of all applicable emissions sources for the Scope 3 category, utilization of appropriate software and databases, and the accuracy, completeness, consistency, and transparency of the reported data.
Verification Criteria
- World Resources Institute/World Business Council for Sustainable Development's "The Greenhouse Gas Protocol: A Corporate Accounting and Reporting Standard (Revised Edition)" dated March 2004
- World Resources Institute/World Business Council for Sustainable Development's "Scope 2 Guidance Document: An Amendment to the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard" dated 2015
- World Resources Institute/World Business Council for Sustainable Development's "Corporate Value Chain (Scope 3) Accounting and Reporting Standard" dated 2011
- The Investor CDP Information Request
- Worldsteel Association's CO2 Data Collection User Guide
- ISO 14064-3: 2019 Specification with guidance for the validation and verification of GHG assertions
Verification Opinion
This Verification Statement documents that SCS Global Services has conducted verification activities in conformance with
ISO 14064-3: 2019, Specification with guidance for the validation and verification of greenhouse gas assertions. Based upon the reporting scope, criteria, objectives, and agreed upon level of assurance, SCS has issued the following verification opinion:
- Positive Verification (Limited Assurance) - Based on the verification procedures performed and evidence obtained, no matters have come to the attention of the audit team to cause the verification body to believe that the Scope 3 emissions assertion was materially misstated.
Verification Qualifications
- Self-definedboundary limited to 25 U.S. Steel Mills only, see Boundary Method for complete details
Verified Emissions
Category
Description
MT CO2e
% Contribution
1.
Purchased goods and services
6,707,957
100%
Total Scope 3
100%
Lead Verifier
________________________________________DATE: 5/09/2024
Henry Bart, Technical Specialist II, SCS Climate Services
Environmental Certification Services
SCS Global Services, 2000 Powell Street, Suite 600,
Emeryville, CA 94608 USA
Independent Reviewer
DATE: 5/16/2024
Environmental Certification Services
SCS Global Services, 2000 Powell Street, Suite 600,
Emeryville, CA 94608 USA
