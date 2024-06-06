The SCS Greenhouse Gas Footprint Verification Program has conducted a verification of GHG emissions based upon the following Scope, Objectives, and Criteria:

Verification Scope

Nucor Corporation

1915 Rexford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina

Reporting Period: 01/01/2023 - 12/31/2023

Geographic Boundary: 25 U.S. Steel Mills with full year operations in 2023 only

Facilities, physical infrastructure, activities, technologies, and processes:

Electric Arc Furnace Steel Mills. Data collection systems include CEMs, Stack Test, or Mass

Balance from EAFs.

GHG Sources, Sinks, and/or Reservoirs:

Scope 3 Category 1

Boundary Method: Self defined boundary limited to 25 U.S. Steel Mills with full year operations

in 2023; Excluded from the boundary include 2 steel mills with partial year data (1 closure and 1 opened in 2023), 2 DRI Facilities (Scope 3 only), 200+ Finished Product Facilities; Scope 2 boundary method limited to Market Based methodology only

GHG Gases: CO2, CH4, N2O

Level of Assurance: Limited

Materiality: +/-5% quantitative, qualitative based upon requirements specified within verification criteria

Verification Objectives

Evaluate the organization's measurements and reporting of Scope 3 emissions for the category to a limited level of assurance

Evaluate whether anything comes to the attention of the reviewer as to the organization's reporting of all applicable emissions sources for the Scope 3 category, utilization of appropriate software and databases, and the accuracy, completeness, consistency, and transparency of the reported data.

Verification Criteria