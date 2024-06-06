The SCS Greenhouse Gas Footprint Verification Program has conducted a verification of GHG emissions based upon the following Scope, Objectives, and Criteria:

Verification Scope

Nucor Corporation

1915 Rexford Road, Charlotte, North Carolina

Reporting Period: 01/01/2023 - 12/31/2023

Geographic Boundary: 25 U.S. Steel Mills with full year operations in 2023 only

Facilities, physical infrastructure, activities, technologies, and processes:

Electric Arc Furnace Steel Mills. Data collection systems include CEMs, Stack Test, or Mass

Balance from EAFs.

GHG Sources, Sinks, and/or Reservoirs:

Scope 1 - natural gas, fuel oil, LPG, diesel, gasoline, process emissions from electric arc furnace operations

Scope 2 - purchased electricity

Boundary Method: Self defined boundary limited to 25 U.S. Steel Mills with full year operations in 2023; Excluded from the boundary include 2 steel mills with partial year data (1 closure and 1 opened in 2023), 2 DRI Facilities (Scope 3 only), 200+ Finished Product Facilities; Scope 2 boundary method limited to Market Based methodology only

GHG Gases: CO2, CH4, N2O

Level of Assurance: Limited

Materiality: +/-5% quantitative, qualitative based upon requirements specified within verification criteria

Verification Objectives

Evaluate the organization's GHG inventory for material discrepancies based upon the specified level of assurance

Evaluate the organization's GHG inventory is in conformance with the specified verification criteria

Verification Criteria