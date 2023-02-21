Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Nucor Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NUE   US6703461052

NUCOR CORPORATION

(NUE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:37:54 2023-02-21 am EST
168.50 USD   +0.25%
Nucor Announces 200th Consecutive Cash Dividend

02/21/2023 | 09:21am EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share on Nucor's common stock.  This cash dividend is payable on May 11, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2023 and is Nucor's 200th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nucor-announces-200th-consecutive-cash-dividend-301751750.html

SOURCE Nucor Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
