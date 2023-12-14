CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced the increase of its regular quarterly cash dividend on Nucor's common stock to $0.54 per share. This cash dividend is payable on February 9, 2024 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2023 and is Nucor's 203rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Nucor has increased its regular, or base, dividend for 51 consecutive years – every year since it first began paying dividends in 1973.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; wire and wire mesh; and utility structures. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company and its affiliates, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

