Nucor Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter of 2022 Conference Call on the Web

01/06/2023 | 03:01pm EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Nucor's (NYSE: NUE) fourth quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its live conference call with host Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. This conference call will include a review of Nucor's results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, followed by a question-and-answer session. The event will be available on the Internet on January 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

What:

Nucor's Fourth Quarter of 2022 Conference Call



When:

2:00 pm. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 26, 2023



Where:

https://app.webinar.net/ZOnwodPoYBp or at http://wwwnucorcom



How:

Simply log on to the web at either of the addresses above



Archive:

If you are unable to participate during the live Webcast, the archived call will be available at http://wwwnucorcom

 

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nucor-invites-you-to-join-its-fourth-quarter-of-2022-conference-call-on-the-web-301715677.html

SOURCE Nucor Corporation


