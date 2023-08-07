By Jennifer Tershak

Nucor has entered a power purchase agreement with Sebree Solar, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, for 250 megawatts of renewable energy in Kentucky.

On the Sebree Solar project:

"Sebree Solar is an innovative two-phase solar project in Henderson County, Kentucky, which will have a capacity of up to 400 megawatts of American-produced energy. The project's first phase -- Sebree Solar I -- is set to begin construction in fall 2023." Nucor said the steel for Sebree Solar I will be sourced from Nucor Steel Gallatin in Ghent, Ky., and the project is anticipated to begin commercial operation in December 2025.

On the Green River Solar project:

"Steel from Nucor Steel Gallatin will also be used for another solar project to be built and operated by a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, Green River Solar, in Meade and Breckinridge counties. The Green River Solar project will generate up to 200 megawatts of electricity. The Kentucky-produced steel will be used for the racking system which supports the projects' solar panels."

