Nucor : Reports Record Quarterly and Annual Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2021
Disclaimer
Nucor Corporation published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 14:18:30 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NUCOR CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on NUCOR CORPORATION
Sales 2021
36 473 M
-
-
Net income 2021
6 785 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
3 538 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
4,01x
Yield 2021
1,75%
Capitalization
25 335 M
25 335 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
0,79x
EV / Sales 2022
0,69x
Nbr of Employees
26 400
Free-Float
74,8%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NUCOR CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
93,04 $
Average target price
114,55 $
Spread / Average Target
23,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.