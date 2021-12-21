Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Nufarm Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUF   AU000000NUF3

NUFARM LIMITED

(NUF)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/20
4.82 AUD   -1.23%
12/16NUFARM : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NUF
PU
12/16NUFARM : Annual General Meeting Speech and Presentation
PU
12/16NUFARM : Sustainability Review 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australia rules out lockdowns despite Omicron surge

12/21/2021 | 03:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The city centre as COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise in Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia must move past "the heavy hand of government" and authorities must stop shutting down people's lives with COVID-19 lockdowns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, as daily infections in the country shot up to a new pandemic high.

COVID-19 cases have been breaking records over the last several days, the surge fuelled by the more transmissible Omicron variant, but Morrison insisted that limiting the spread of the virus comes down to personal responsibility.

"We have got to get past the heavy hand of government and we have got to treat Australians like adults," Morrison told reporters, urging authorities to shift from "a culture of mandates" when it comes to masks and social distancing rules.

"We're not going back to lockdowns. We're going forward to live with this virus with common sense and responsibility."

Swift lockdowns and strict social distancing rules have helped Australia to keep its COVID-19 numbers relatively low at around 260,000 total cases and 2,154 deaths. But most of the country has been reopening over the last few weeks after higher inoculations despite the threat from the Omicron variant.

Authorities are now aiming to ramp up the rollout of booster shots with Morrison urging states to reopen hundreds of immunisation hubs shut down after demand slowed when double-dose rates in people above 16 years topped 80%.

Despite the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said "only a fraction" of those cases were ending up in hospitals. The number of people in hospitals has been creeping up, but remains far lower than during the Delta wave.

Around 4,600 cases were reported in Australia on Tuesday, exceeding the previous high of some 4,100 over the weekend. New South Wales, home to Sydney, became the first Australian state to top 3,000 COVID-19 daily infections, while neighbouring Victoria logged 1,245 cases. Other states have fewer cases.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NUFARM LIMITED
12/16NUFARM : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NUF
PU
12/16NUFARM : Annual General Meeting Speech and Presentation
PU
12/16NUFARM : Sustainability Review 2021
PU
12/13NUFARM : Application for quotation of securities - NUF
PU
12/04Australia regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11
RE
12/04Australia regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11
RE
12/02Australia records first Omicron community case, authorities hold nerve for now
RE
11/30NUFARM : Appendix 3Ys
PU
11/29NUFARM : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NUF
PU
11/29Australia delays border reopening as Omicron cases rise
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NUFARM LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 230 M 2 299 M 2 299 M
Net income 2022 70,7 M 50,3 M 50,3 M
Net Debt 2022 306 M 218 M 218 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 1 831 M 1 303 M 1 304 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 383
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart NUFARM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nufarm Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUFARM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 4,82 AUD
Average target price 5,53 AUD
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gregory Allan Hunt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Paul Ronald Townsend Chief Financial Officer
John Charles Gillam Chairman
Gordon R. Davis Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Maxwell Margin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUFARM LIMITED17.56%1 303
JIANGSU YANGNONG CHEMICAL CO., LTD.3.40%6 605
ADAMA LTD.4.09%2 838
LIANHE CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.13%2 759
ANHUI GUANGXIN AGROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.56.24%2 721
LIER CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.55.50%2 680