Nufarm : Annual General Meeting Speech and Presentation

17 December 2021 Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange NUFARM LIMITED - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING SPEECH AND PRESENTATION In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.3, attached is a copy of the Chairman's Address and Managing Director's Address and presentation to be delivered today at the 2021 Annual General Meeting commencing at 10.00am AEDT. Authorised for lodgement by Fiona Smith Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Nufarm Limited For © 2018 Nufarm Limited For personal use only Nufarm Limited Annual General Meeting Friday 17 December 2021 at 10.00 am John Gillam, Chairman Welcome once again shareholders and guests to Nufarm's 2021 Annual General Meeting. I hope you enjoyed our opening video which shows Nufarm's deep Australian roots. I am honoured to Chair an agricultural company with a unique heritage, a strong global presence, and one where cutting-edge science, technology and innovation will define and drive long-term growth. I'll start with a few opening remarks and then hand over to our Managing Director & CEO Greg Hunt to make some comments, before I return to address the formal business of the meeting. It's of no surprise that COVID continues to be a dominant issue on the global stage impacting both national economies and global markets as well as employees, investors, our partners, growers, friends and families around the world. As an essential service to the agricultural industry, we're proud to have been able to maintain supply to customers and growers during what has been an incredibly trying time. Being a global organisation has presented unique challenges with COVID status and restrictions continually changing month to month and country to country. The safety of our people has remained our most critical priority at all times, guiding our approach throughout the pandemic. Each of our regions has its own COVID Response Team which regularly assesses local circumstances and adapts work practices accordingly to keep our people safe. On that note, I'd like to acknowledge the tremendous efforts of all of our people, led by Greg and the Nufarm Executive team. Their dedication and commitment to servicing customers and growers during this time is commendable and has contributed to the outstanding results delivered by Nufarm this financial year. Most importantly, their efforts allowed us to make good progress on our long-term growth plans whilst supporting customers and nurturing long-term relationships that will underpin future success. Regarding our financial achievements for the year, we reported a significant uplift in performance across the Group, delivering an over 50% increase on the prior year's underlying EBITDA, a profit after tax of $61 million1. In recent weeks, S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Nufarm's credit rating to BB recognising the financial and operating discipline underpinning these results. These results represent an important turning point for your company, following some tough years that we are pleased to have put behind us. Our improved cash flow position has also 1 Post IFRIC accounting adjustment For personal use only allowed your Board to announce a return of dividend payments to shareholders, declaring an unfranked final dividend of 4 cents per share. Environmental, Social & Governance priorities Nufarm strives deeply to help farmers get more from their land. We have a long history of innovation as a leader in crop protection technologies, and more recently in seed technologies. With the world's population increasing in size and prosperity, farmers around the world must produce more whilst reducing the impact of agriculture on precious ecosystems. Nufarm's crop protection and seed products provide solutions that help farmers grow more while using fewer natural resources. Our seed technology business, Nuseed, is developing crops that positively impact global environmental issues and provide new economic opportunities for farming communities. If you look at the major innovation in seed technologies, they have mostly focused on what we call "input traits" that drive greater yields. These technologies have built an entire global industry, and yield improvements are still critically important. Nuseed has a focus more biased to output traits - characteristics that change how the end product can be used so we can create higher value crops. Yield is still important, and we combine both input and output traits in our crops. We call this our Beyond Yield® strategy. The outlook and growth prospects for Nuseed's "Beyond Yield®" strategic agenda are extremely exciting. Supported by the established global network of Nufarm's core business, Nuseed's Beyond Yield® seed platforms are directly aimed at helping solve important global challenges - human nutrition, soil health and climate change. This innovation is expanding the agricultural supply chain, building new value chains and opening up new markets. We are committed to research and development to further advance sustainable agriculture. Our R&D approach is bolstered by partner alliances with reputable organisations which include the CSIRO and leading universities around the world. This ensures our solutions are always tailored to the specific and evolving needs of farmers. Within our own operations, we accept the challenge to find new ways to minimise our direct environmental footprint. We have continued to grow the proportion of biological crop protection products in our portfolio. We are also working towards a 30 per cent targeted reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions from our manufacturing sites by 2030. Our commitment to sustainable agricultural and production processes has also been strengthened by three major actions. Firstly, aligning our practices with the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Secondly, progressing our ambition to transparently report our sustainability approach and performance by aligning our reporting to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. And thirdly, adopting the Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework to improve and increase our reporting of climate-related risks. I encourage all shareholders to read our detailed sustainability review which you can now access on our website. 2 For personal use only COVID has also triggered many supply chain and logistic challenges across the globe. Our teams have worked diligently and skilfully to overcome these difficulties ensuring continued supply to customers and growers. This work continues into the new financial year. Recently, Australian Government support, at a modest level, under a Supply Chain Resilience program was confirmed for a modernisation initiative at our Laverton 2,4-D manufacturing facilities. We are hopeful of more significant support being forthcoming in the next round of the Australian Government's Modern Manufacturing Initiatives to substantially upgrade our Australian based formulation capability. This would greatly enhance supply chain surety for Australian growers. We continue to work closely with Government in that regard and thank them for their interest. Board renewal Turning to your Board, I'd like to make note of the Board renewal that has taken place over the past year. The task of Board renewal was commenced under the leadership of the previous Chairman and my appointment in July last year formed part of that renewal. The renewal process has been undertaken to ensure the necessary combination of skills, experience, and expertise for effective governance of Nufarm, particularly as the business evolves. I'd like to thank Frank Ford, who retires at the end of this meeting, for his valuable contribution over many years. This follows Anne Brennan's retirement at the end of last years' Annual General Meeting. We welcome Ms Lynne Saint and Dr David Jones as independent Non-executive Directors and I'm pleased to report that both Lynne and David are already making valuable contributions. You will recall that Lynne stood for election at last year's AGM and David is standing for election at this meeting. David will speak to his background and expected contribution to the Board shortly. Closing remarks Having endured volatile and trying conditions in the recent past, it is pleasing to report much stronger results. Significant efforts have been made, and continue to be made, to ensure our crop protection and seeds businesses are well positioned to perform well in future years through investments in a raft of growth initiatives and a strong focus on disciplined operational performance. Nufarm is entering a new chapter of growth which will capitalise on the exceptional opportunities in agriculture for innovation that addresses key global challenges. As I noted earlier, this innovation is expanding the agriculture sector by building new value chains and opening up new markets. On behalf of the Board, I would again like to reiterate our thanks to all of our people for their unwavering dedication and commitment during such difficult times. We recognise the challenges that everyone has faced - both personally and professionally - due to COVID. To all of our shareholders, thank you for your ongoing support. I will now pass to your Managing Director and CEO, Greg Hunt. Thank you. 3 For personal use only Greg Hunt, Managing Director and CEO Thank you John, and welcome to everyone joining us today. Nufarm today is a more focused, efficient and capable company. The steps we have taken over recent years to strengthen and focus our business have helped position Nufarm for the next phase of growth. This company is a key player in the agriculture sector across the globe. A sector that is increasingly under pressure to produce more, and yet do so in a sustainable and positive way. The coming decades will see a big increase in demand for agricultural technologies, due to both the growing global population and the requirement to sustainably produce more from the scarce resources we have available. By 2050, food output will need to expand by as much as 50 per cent in some parts of the world to meet the demands of a population that by then will be approaching 10 billion people. At the same time, the food production system will be under increasing pressure - from climate change impacts, water scarcity, urbanisation and soil degradation. Nufarm is well positioned to play a part in delivering solutions to these global challenges. We continue to provide the tools and products farmers need to achieve higher yields today, whilst developing new and innovative products to meet the changing needs of our time. To capture this significant opportunity our strategy is to remain focussed on our core crops and key geographies. We believe this focused segment and geographic approach, deeper rather than broader, will allow us to drive better returns and the diversity helps protect the business from commercial pressure or adverse seasonal conditions, in any one market. At the same time, we are pursuing new technologies with specific customer and consumer benefits, in particular technologies that positively impact the global environment and provide new economic opportunities for farming communities. These technologies provide a range of new and important growth options for the business. 