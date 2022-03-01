Nufarm : Application for quotation of securities - NUF

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
No security currently exists
FROM (Existing Class) +Security description
New issue under Employee Global Share Plan
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
NUF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
61,641
Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://cdn.nufarm.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/17074609/Nufarm-Annual-Report-2021_Web.pdf
Page 119
Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities
|
Name of KMP
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Number of +securities
|
|
|
|
108
|
Elbert Prado
|
|
Elbert Prado
|
|
|
|
|
Issue date
|
|
|
|
28/2/2022
|
|
|
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?