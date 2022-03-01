Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Nufarm Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUF   AU000000NUF3

NUFARM LIMITED

(NUF)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  03/22 12:10:45 am
5.55 AUD   +1.28%
02/14NUFARM : Change in substantial holding
PU
02/02NUFARM : Investor Event Presentation
PU
02/02NUFARM : Investor Event, Trading Update and Outlook
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nufarm : Application for quotation of securities - NUF

03/01/2022 | 12:28am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

NUFARM LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 01, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

NUF

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

61,641

28/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

NUFARM LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

37091323312

1.3

ASX issuer code

NUF

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

New issue under Employee Global Share Plan

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

NUF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

61,641

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn.nufarm.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/17074609/Nufarm-Annual-Report-2021_Web.pdf

Page 119

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

108

Elbert Prado

Elbert Prado

Issue date

28/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Yes

Issue details



Number of +securities to be quoted

61,641

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 5.53748500



Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Nil consideration being paid by the participants in accordance with the Nufarm Limited Global Share Plan

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nufarm Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 05:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
