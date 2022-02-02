Log in
Nufarm : Investor Event, Trading Update and Outlook

02/02/2022
- ends -
Investor contact Rachel Scully
+61 438 601 942 rachel.scully@nufarm.com
Nufarm Investor Event, Trading Update and Outlook
Nufarm Limited ACN 091 323 312
103-105Pipe Road Laverton North VIC 3026 Australia
+61 3 9282 1000 nufarm.com

3 February 2022

onlyASX Release - Company Announcement

useEnclosed is the presentation to be delivered today at Nufarm's virtual investor event by Nufarm Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Hunt and other senior executives.

The webcast of the investor event will be available live from 9:00am AEDT at: https://nufarm.com/investor-centre/.

The event is anticipated to conclude by 11:30am AEDT.

personalQ1FY22 Revenue update

As highlighted in the investor presentation, revenues for Q1FY22 have increased 36 percent compared to Q1FY21 supported by favourable weather conditions, particularly in Australia and the continuation of strong customer demand in all regions for Nufarm's crop protection and seed products. Nufarm is experiencing upward pressure on costs due to raw material costs and global l gistics challenges which is being offset by the increased revenues.

Outlook

While agricultural conditions and the outlook for soft commodity prices remain favourable, Nufarm expects earnings in FY22 will be heavily weighted to the first half of the financial year and is increasingly confident of revenue and earnings growth for the full FY22 financial year.

ForAuthorised by

Paul Townsend

Company Secretary

For personal use only

Nufarm Limited

Investor Event (Virtual)

3 February 2022

For personal use only

Disclaimer

General

This presentation has been prepared by Nufarm Limited. The information contained in this presentation is for informational purposes only as at the date of this presentation on 3 February 2022. The information contained in this presentation is not investment or financial product advice and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. The presentation is not intended (nor does it) constitute an offer or invitation by or on behalf of Nufarm Limited, its subsidiaries, or any other person to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise deal in any securities, nor are they intended to be used for the purpose of or in connection with any offers or invitations to subscribe for, purchase or otherwise deal in any securities. This presentation has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person.

Forward looking statements

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Nufarm Limited, its directors, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this presentation.

This presentation includes certain forecasts, prospects or returns, and other forward looking statements that are based on information and assumptions known to date and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including (without limitation) the risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing impacts of Covid -19 pandemic and the global economic environment. Actual results, performance or achievements could be significantly different from those expressed in, or implied by, these forecasts, prospects or returns, and other forward looking statements. Such forecasts, prospects or returns, and other forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Nufarm Limited, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this presentation. Further information is contained in Nufarm's 2021 Annual Report which is available at Nufarm's corporate website. Accordingly, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns, or other forward looking statements contained in this presentation.

Before making an investment decision, you should consider, with or without the assistance of a financial advisor, whether an investment is appropriate in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

Non-IFRS information

Nufarm Limited results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) including Underlying EBIT and Underlying EBITDA which are used to measure segment performance. The presentation also includes certain non-IFRS measures including Underlying net profit after tax and Gross profit margin. These measures are used internally by management to assess the performance of our business, make decisions on the allocation of our resources and assess operational management. Non-IFRS measures have not been subject to audit or review. Certain figures may be subject to rounding differences. Refer to 'Supplementary information' for the definition and calculation of non-IFRS information. All market share information in this presentation is based on management estimates based on internally available information unless otherwise indicated. All amounts are in Australian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Basis of preparation of selected proforma financial information for non-statutory reporting periods ('proforma')

With the exception of the calculation of proforma Underlying net profit / (loss) after tax, the proforma financial information presented in this report has been measured using the accounting policies of the Group in place at 1 October 2020 including the retrospective impact of the change in accounting policy detailed in note 3(a)(ii) to the financial statements. The proforma Underlying net profit / (loss) after tax has been measured by with reference to proforma underlying EBIT less net external interest less net foreign exchange losses multiplied by the underlying (pre material items) effective tax rate for the 12 months ended 31 July 2020. The information is presented on a continuing basis and adopts certain non-IFRS measures of the group, defined herein. The proforma information does not provide information regarding material items due to the inherent complications associated with reliably measuring statutory measures on a continuing basis, at a point in time in a financial year that had not been subject to review or audit. The pro-forma information has not been subject to review or audit.

2

For personal use only

Today's Agenda

FOUNDATION FOR GROWTHCEO, Greg Hunt

GROWTH - CROP PROTECTIONGroup Executive Portfolio Solutions, Rico Christensen

GROWTH - SEED TECHNOLOGIES Group Executive Nuseed, Brent Zacharias

CAPITAL ALLOCATIONChief Financial Officer, Paul Townsend

GROWTH SUMMARY CEO, Greg Hunt

Q&A

3

For personal use only

Foundation for Growth

CEO, Greg Hunt



Disclaimer

Nufarm Ltd. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
