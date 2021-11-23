Nufarm : S&P Upgrade Nufarm to BB credit rating and Stable Outlook

Research Update: Nufarm Upgraded To 'BB' On New Capital Management Framework And Strengthened Balance Sheet; Outlook Stable

group's adjusted debt reduced in fiscal 2021 because of improved working capital management and increased cash flow generation. We expect Nufarm's strengthened balance sheet to withstand some earnings volatility and potential working capital outflows in fiscal 2022, such that leverage will be sustained below 3.5x.

onlyImplementation of Nufarm's new capital management framework shows management's commitment to prioritizing creditor interests. Under the capital management framework, growth capital expenditure (capex) must be considered and core statutory leverage must be within or below the group's 1.5x-2xtarget range before dividends can be paid. The alignment of the dividend policy with free cash flow should ensure that only surplus free cash flow (after growth capex) is paid out to shareholders. In our view, this framework should prevent the payment of debt-fundeddividends, strengthen the group's capital structure, and enhance its capacity to accommodate inherent earnings and cash flow volatility in its businesses.

useImproved European margins and earnings signal that recovery is on track and the region is xpected to remain a key contributor to the group. The combination of improved conversion co ts, product mix and the successful execution of the performance improvement program has re tored profitability in the European business. Nufarm has identified some regulatory headwinds relating to the phasing-outof products when product registrations come off patent in fiscal 2022. We view the impact as minimal and transitory and anticipate the acquired Century and Surf product range and new product development will offset the losses and maintain profitability in the

European operations.

personalNufarm's continuing focus on working capital management should support cash flow generation and balance sheet strength over our forecast period. Nufarm's net working capital

improvement in 2021 was attributed primarily to improved debtor collections, increased customer prepayments and a normalization of high inventory levels in Europe, underpinned by strong demand. While we expect some unwinding of these working capital flows in 2022, we expect the gr up's ongoing focus on working capital management, supported by the sale the of the South American operations, to support improved working capital investment. The group aims to maintain its average net working capital to sales ratio at about 35%-40%.

A trengthened balance sheet should allow Nufarm to weather changes in climatic conditions and earnings volatility. Nufarm operates in an industry that is susceptible to variable climatic conditions and associated earnings volatility. Credit metrics were stretched in prior years due to cyclically depressed earnings and a leveraged capital structure. Although the sale of the South American business has reduced the scale and diversity of the group's operations, we do not consider that it has materially affected the quality of the group's earnings, and the associated reduction in net debt helped reset the group's balance sheet. We expect Nufarm's current capital structure and financial policy framework to provide sufficient headroom at the current rating to

Forwithstand earnings volatility as climatic conditions change.

We expect Nufarm to sustain meaningful positive free operating cash flow over the forecast period. The group's strong operating performance and improved working capital management delivered A$280 million of free operating cash flow in fiscal 2021, well ahead of our prior expectations. While some of these strong operating tailwinds in 2021 may abate in the next 12-18months, we expect the group's cash flow generation to remain positive. Nufarm's market share gains in key crop protection markets, execution of its commercialization objectives across its Seed Technologies business and improving working capital management should support continued