|
EQS-News: Nuformix PLC
Nuformix hoping to 'initiate discussions with major pharma' in 2023
20.12.2022 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
20.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nuformix PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|United States
|ISIN:
|GB00BYW79Y38
|EQS News ID:
|1517959
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1517959 20.12.2022 CET/CEST