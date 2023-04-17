Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Nuformix plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LVRT   GB00BYW79Y38

NUFORMIX PLC

(LVRT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:06:44 2023-04-17 am EDT
0.2389 GBX   -21.67%
07:16aNuformix raises GBP70,000 to fund NXP002 programme
AN
07:13aUK Banks' Net Interest Margins, Deposit Flows, Returns Seen in Focus at 1Q
DJ
06:01aNuformix Plans Equity Raise to Fund Inhaled Treatment Program; Shares Sink 18%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nuformix raises GBP70,000 to fund NXP002 programme

04/17/2023 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Nuformix PLC on Monday said it has raised GBP70,000 through a subscription for 35.0 million new shares at a price of 0.20 pence each.

Nuformix is a London-based pharmaceutical development company targeting unmet medical needs in fibrosis and oncology via drug repurposing.

Nufromix's subscription price represents a 33% discount to the shares closing price of 0.30p on Friday, being the last business day before the announcement.

The company's shares were down 22% to 0.24 pence each in London on Monday around midday.

In addition, Nufromix said the participant in the subscription will be issued with one warrant for every one new share subscribed for, with an exercise price of 0.25 pence per warrant. These warrants will be exercisable for two years from admission.

If the warrants are exercised in full, it would result in the issue of an additional 35.0 million new shares. This will raise an additional GBP87,500 for progression of the company's business activities.

The net proceeds of the subscription will be used by Nuformix primarily to further advance its NXP002 programme. NXP002 is a new form of tranilast which Nuformix is developing as a novel inhaled treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

The new shares will represent about 4.7% of the company's enlarged share capital of 744.3 million shares. Admission is expected to take place on Friday.

Executive Director Dan Gooding said: "The funds raised through the subscription, the first from a new institutional shareholder, will progress NXP002 by undertaking additional key studies that in conjunction with our existing NXP002 data and ongoing studies, will enable the company to initiate discussions with potential licensees and support the overall progression of the NXP002 programme to improve the treatment of IPF via inhalation."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about NUFORMIX PLC
07:16aNuformix raises GBP70,000 to fund NXP002 programme
AN
07:13aUK Banks' Net Interest Margins, Deposit Flows, Returns Seen in Focus at 1Q
DJ
06:01aNuformix Plans Equity Raise to Fund Inhaled Treatment Program; Shares Sink 18%
MT
05:40aSterling to Fall if UK Data Boost Case For BOE Pause
DJ
04:44aFTSE 100 Lifted by Miners, Oil Stocks
DJ
03/27Sabien works with Empiric; Coro sells in Italy
AN
03/27Nuformix plc Announces the Update Regarding the Company's Nxp002 Programme
CI
03/13Nuformix plc Announces Changes to Financial Year End from 31 March to 30 September
CI
02/15Nuformix progresses NXP002 trial after acquiring human tissue
AN
2022Nuformix hoping to "initiate discussions with major pharma" in 2023
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,05 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net income 2022 -1,11 M -1,38 M -1,38 M
Net cash 2022 0,46 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,16 M 2,69 M 2,69 M
EV / Sales 2021 59,5x
EV / Sales 2022 111x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart NUFORMIX PLC
Duration : Period :
Nuformix plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUFORMIX PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Julian Gilbert Non-Executive Chairman
Madeleine Kennedy Non-Executive Director
Ben Harber Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUFORMIX PLC-10.29%3
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-6.12%433 439
NOVO NORDISK A/S22.03%379 647
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY2.43%337 968
MERCK & CO., INC.3.93%292 621
ABBVIE INC.-0.01%285 068
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer