Nuformix PLC - London-based developer of treatments for fibrosis and oncology via drug repurposing - Posts no revenue in the six months ended March 31, unchanged from a year earlier. Pretax loss narrows to GBP242,529 from GBP337,622.

Says it continues to be "encouraged" by the positive data generated to date on NXP002 in context to the evolving treatment landscape and understanding of future patient needs in the treatment of fibrosing interstitial lung diseases. "Preliminary discussions have been initiated with potential partners and are on-going," it adds.

Dan Gooding, executive director of Nuformix, comments: "Our research efforts and external discussions to date demonstrate that inhaled treatment of IPF and related fibrotic lung diseases via NXP002 is a viable and attractive concept. We remain focused on generating data and initiating, and further developing, discussions with potential partners that will support our efforts to secure out-license deals on NXP002 and NXP004."

Current stock price: 0.18 pence each, closed down 16% on Tuesday in London

12-month change: down 35%

