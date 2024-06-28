Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2024) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (the "Company" or "NuGen") a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously, is pleased to announce that Rosheta for Medicines and Medical Supplies ("Rosheta"), NuGen's exclusive distributor in Yemen, has placed a second order to fulfill growing demand in the country.

The order includes 1,100 InsuJetTM units and associated consumables representing revenue of $147,000, and a gross margin contribution on the original sale of $102,900.

Rosheta received an order from its clients for 800 InsuJetTM units for the product's initial launch in Yemen in January 2024. Given the strong demand for needle-free injectors across the country, Rosheta is now pursuing a Yemen-wide marketing plan. The current order of 1,100 units (37.5% increase over the initial order) is required to replenish the pharmacies currently distributing InsuJet™ but also to support the nationwide distribution expansion.

NuGen's CEO, Ian Heynen commented: "Dr. Al-Shami and the Rosheta team are pursuing a strong clinical marketing strategy in Yemen. They are successfully influencing adoption by patients and the healthcare system at the pharmacy and physician level. I would like to congratulate Rosheta on deepening their market penetration and we look forward to continued growth together."

About NuGen:

NuGen is a leading developer of needle-free devices to administer therapeutics subcutaneously.

The Company is marketing and selling its next-generation InsuJet™ needle-free injection system designed to improve the lives of millions of diabetics.

InsuJet™ is approved for sale in 42 countries around the world.

