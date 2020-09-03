Log in
NUHEARA LIMITED

NUHEARA LIMITED

(NUH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/03
0.052 AUD   0.00%
Nuheara : Confirmation of Release – Nuheara Investor Webinar

09/03/2020 | 11:20pm EDT

Nuheara Investor Webinar

3 September 2020 - Perth Australia

Nuheara Limited (ASX: NUH) (Company or Nuheara), transforming the way people hear by creating smart hearing solutions that are smart and affordable, is pleased to advise that it will host an Investor Webinar session on Wednesday 09 September 2020 at 9.00am AWST.

Nuheara CEO Mr. Justin Miller will provide a brief overview on the Company and its recent activities, followed by a question and answer session. Questions can be lodged online during the webinar, or submitted ahead of time via email at investor-relations@nuheara.com

To join the webinar, please register online at URL:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8563864480876000013

An audio recording of the webinar will be available on the Nuheara website shortly after the session.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Nuheara Managing Director Mr Justin Miller.

-ENDS-

Disclaimer

Nuheara Limited published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 03:19:07 UTC
