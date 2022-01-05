Nuheara : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NUH
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
NUHEARA LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Thursday January 06, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Unquoted options - exercise price $0.0183,
2,500,000
04/01/2022
to be confirmed
expiring 4/1/2025
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
NUHEARA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
29125167133
1.3
ASX issuer code
NUH
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
6/1/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Unquoted options - exercise price $0.0183, expiring
4/1/2025
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
use
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
4/1/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
personal
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
Refer terms of the Incentive Option Plan in the Notice of General Meeting held on 14 August 2020 -
https://www.asx.com.
au/asxpdf/20200710/pdf/44kfj8yhvgs7s3.pdf
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.01830000
4/1/2025
For
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
Other
Description
Fully paid ordinary share (NUH)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
Refer terms of the Incentive Option Plan in the Notice of General Meeting held on 14 August 2020 -
https://www.asx.com.
au/asxpdf/20200710/pdf/44kfj8yhvgs7s3.pdf
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Employee incentive options issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's Incentive Option Plan approved by shareholders at a General Meeting held on 14 August 2020.
Issue details
Number of +securities
2,500,000
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
