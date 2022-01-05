Log in
    NUH   AU000000NUH9

NUHEARA LIMITED

(NUH)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/05 12:10:12 am
0.016 AUD   --.--%
05:38pNUHEARA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NUH
PU
2021NUHEARA : Share Purchase Plan Offer Document
PU
2021NUHEARA : Application for quotation of securities - NUH
PU
Nuheara : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NUH

01/05/2022 | 05:38pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

NUHEARA LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Thursday January 06, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Unquoted options - exercise price $0.0183,

2,500,000

04/01/2022

to be confirmed

expiring 4/1/2025

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NUHEARA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

29125167133

1.3

ASX issuer code

NUH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unquoted options - exercise price $0.0183, expiring

4/1/2025

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

4/1/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

personal

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Refer terms of the Incentive Option Plan in the Notice of General Meeting held on 14 August 2020 - https://www.asx.com.

au/asxpdf/20200710/pdf/44kfj8yhvgs7s3.pdf

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01830000

4/1/2025

For

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option Other

Description

Fully paid ordinary share (NUH)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

Refer terms of the Incentive Option Plan in the Notice of General Meeting held on 14 August 2020 - https://www.asx.com.

au/asxpdf/20200710/pdf/44kfj8yhvgs7s3.pdf

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Employee incentive options issued pursuant to the terms of the Company's Incentive Option Plan approved by shareholders at a General Meeting held on 14 August 2020.

Issue details

onlyusepersonalFor

Number of +securities

2,500,000

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nuheara Limited published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 22:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
