NUHEARA : Presentation - Company Update
PU
Nuheara Secures Global Supply Deal for Hearing Devices; Shares Grow 5%
MT
Nuheara Limited Secures Global Supply Agreement with Sonova AG
CI
Nuheara : Proposed issue of securities - NUH

12/22/2021 | 05:37pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

NUHEARA LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

23/12/2021

The Proposed issue is:

An offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for an offer of securities under a securities purchase plan

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

NUH

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

187,500,000

+Record date

22/12/2021

Offer closing date

17/1/2022

+Issue date

24/1/2022

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

NUH

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

307,546,324

Proposed +issue date

29/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of +Entity

NUHEARA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

29125167133

1.3

ASX issuer code

NUH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

An offer of +securities under a +securities purchase plan

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4 - Details of proposed offer under securities purchase plan

Part 4A - Conditions



4A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the offer of +securities under the +securities purchase plan issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 4B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued



ASX +security code and description

NUH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Will the proposed issue of this

+security include an offer of

attaching +securities?



No

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

NUH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Maximum total number of those +securities that could be issued

if all offers under the +securities purchase plan are accepted



187,500,000

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a minimum

number of +securities being received or a minimum amount

being raised (i.e. a minimum subscription condition)?

No

Will the offer be conditional on applications for a maximum

number of +securities being received or a maximum amount

being raised (i.e. a maximum subscription condition)?

No

Will individual security holders be required to accept the offer for

a minimum number or value of +securities (i.e. a minimum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the minimum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)



Please enter the minimum acceptance value

$ 2,500

Will individual security holders be limited to accepting the offer

for a maximum number or value of +securities (i.e. a maximum

acceptance condition)?

Yes

Is the maximum acceptance unit based or dollar based?

Dollar based ($)

Please enter the maximum acceptance value

$ 30,000

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Describe all the applicable parcels available for this offer in number of securities or dollar value

$2,500; $5,000; $7,500; $10,000; $15,000; $20,000; $25,000; and $30,000.

Offer price details



Has the offer price been determined?

Yes

In what currency will the offer

What is the offer price per

be made?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01600

Oversubscription & Scale back details



Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

May be scaled back - Board discretion to accept over-subscriptions.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class?



Yes

Part 4C - Timetable

4C.1 Date of announcement of +security purchase plan

23/12/2021

4C.2 +Record date

22/12/2021

4C.3 Date on which offer documents will be made available to investors

31/12/2021



4C.4 Offer open date

31/12/2021

4C.5 Offer closing date

17/1/2022

4C.7 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +security

purchase plan offer 24/1/2022

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nuheara Limited published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 22:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
