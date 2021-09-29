Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Nuheara Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUH   AU000000NUH9

NUHEARA LIMITED

(NUH)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nuheara : Understanding Active Noise Cancellation & ANC Earbuds

09/29/2021 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The resulting sound wave is the same in amplitude but inverted to the original wave. A speaker inside of the bud allows the two waves to cancel each other out, producing a single, much flatter, quieter wave.

The inverted sound wave plays alongside the content you are listening too. Because the whole process completes extremely quickly, the original sound wave never reaches your ear.

Active Vs. Passive Noise Cancellation

Passive noise cancellation refers to headphones or earbuds that naturally block outside noise, relying purely on the hardware alone to do so. When the earbuds create a tight seal inside or around your ear, they prevent outside ambient noise from entering your ear canal. This enables lower volume listen because the environmental sounds don't have to be overcome.

There isn't a need for additional power to make the most of passive noise cancellation. All earbuds and headphones have a degree of noise cancellation, but in-ear earbuds are by far the best in creating this seal.

Traditional earmuffs use passive noise cancellation by surrounding and covering the ear.

While the passive noise cancellation works by physically keeping noise from getting in, active noise cancellation electronically cancels out noise before it even gets close to your ears.

When it comes to which type of noise cancellation does a better job at reducing outside noise, both have their strengths and weaknesses. Earbuds with passive noise cancellation can dull mid to high frequency noises by around 15 to 30 decibels.

Meanwhile, active noise canceling earbuds work better at reducing lower frequencies. ANC can cancel ambient noise by an average of 30 decibels and lawnmowers, or traffic can be reduced by as much as 60 decibels.

When your not listening to music, ANC earbuds will still work to block out ambient noise. These buds can block out up to 60 decibels of low frequency sounds, such as subway trains or the roar of a jet engine.

What are the Benefits of ANC?

The primary benefit of active noise cancelation is a reduction in the environmental sounds that are in a modern society. This technology filters and blocks low frequency sound waves and you can then choose what you wish to hear. This means you can manage concerts or sporting events better from a noise pollution perspective.

The reason why most people listen to music at a high volume is because they are trying to drown out the external noise around them. If your music is extremely loud, the rest of the world goes away, which can damage your hearing over time. With ANC your able to hear fuller sounds at a healthier volume for your hearing.

If you are a frequent traveler, a pair of good quality active noise canceling earbuds will make your journey in a plane, train, or car for more enjoyable. They can also help to reduce fatigue, thanks to the lower auditory consumption.

Maintaining concentration levels when there is excessive noise in the background can be challenging for students or professionals. Trying to concentrate when there are loud sounds present can almost feel like an impossible task. ANC technologies will work to block out the loud external noises and help you to retain more information and process data more efficiently.

Best ANC Earbuds

IQbuds MAX are best in-class noise cancelling earbuds. The buds deliver unrivalled noise control using a combination of Passive Noise Control and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technologies.

The Hybrid ANC uses the buds 6 microphones and features +/- 30db of noise attenuation for suppression of unwanted mid and bass sounds. Advanced filtering circuitry creates cancellation waves in the ear to reduce distracting sounds and in-ear occlusion.

The IQbuds MAX are also truly wireless, making them the best earbuds for working out. Sweatproof, splash-proof, and with the capacity to stream 5 hours of music, the IQbuds MAX have been designed for an active lifestyle. Regardless of whether you prefer the gym, running, cycling or classes, you can always stay connected and experience personalized hearing while you work out.

Disclaimer

Nuheara Limited published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 19:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NUHEARA LIMITED
03:02pNUHEARA : Understanding Active Noise Cancellation & ANC Earbuds
PU
09/22NUHEARA : Included in Best Buy USA's Hearing Solutions Category
PU
09/20NUHEARA : to present at Kepler Cheuvreux's “Digital Hearing Aid Days' Conference
PU
09/15NUHEARA : The Link Between Treating Hearing Loss and Cognitive Function
PU
09/15NUHEARA : named “Company of the Year” by the Consumer Technology Association
PU
09/14NUHEARA : Receives Ethics Approval To Commence Clinical Trial
PU
09/14NUHEARA : Australian Regulator Gives Green Signal to Nuheara for Hearing Aid Device Clinic..
MT
09/10NUHEARA : Annual General Meeting Notice and Proxy Form
PU
08/31NUHEARA : Environmental Noise Exposure Effects and Noise Cancellation Options
PU
08/18NUHEARA : 2021 Annual Report and Appendix 4E, the Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Sta..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10,7 M 7,72 M 7,72 M
Net income 2021 -7,20 M -5,17 M -5,17 M
Net cash 2021 7,28 M 5,23 M 5,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,47x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,4 M 34,8 M 34,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,29x
EV / Sales 2021 6,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart NUHEARA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nuheara Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUHEARA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Justin Paul Miller Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Jean-Marie Rudd Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Cheryl Lynn Edwardes Executive Chairman
Kevin Fynn Chief Technologist
Michelle Halle Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUHEARA LIMITED-41.67%36
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-5.80%433 365
HTC CORPORATION24.72%1 130
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-37.06%701
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-29.20%528
JNTC CO., LTD.-29.04%392