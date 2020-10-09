Log in
Nuheara : wins AFR BOSS Most Innovative Companies Awards

10/09/2020 | 03:55am EDT

Nuheara is pleased to announce that it won the AFR BOSS Best Product Innovation Special Category for its IQbuds² MAX and top 3 ranking in the AFR BOSS Most Innovative Companies Technology list for 2020.

In addition, IQbuds² MAX won Best New Product Innovation at the Australian Business Awards ABA100 - recognising Australia's most innovative consumer brands, both awards being announced on Thursday October 8.

The Perth based, Australian-made, global leader in smart personal earbuds and personal hearing devices, was the proud recipient of these prestigious Australian innovation awards. They recognise Nuheara as an organisation that demonstrates the core values of business innovation, employee engagement, customer satisfaction, experience management, business sustainability, product and technology innovation via a set of comprehensive award categories.

The AFR BOSS Most Innovative Companies list, published by The Australian Financial Review and Boss Magazine, is based on a rigorous assessment process managed by Australia's leading innovation consultancy, Inventium, in conjunction with a panel of industry expert judges. The rank places Nuheara at the top of over 600 nominated organisations across Australia and New Zealand.

'Being placed on the AFR Most Innovative Company list, winning a highly competitive special award and winning the ABA New Product Innovation Category is testament to our dedication to research and development, excelling in technology and manufacturing and building a world class team that is taking on the hearing aid industry which hasn't felt the need to innovate,' said Justin Miller, CEO of Nuheara.

'Since successfully launching IQbuds² MAX at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2020, the product has received overwhelming demand and it being shipped to customers around the world. Nuheara's innovation in its Direct-To- Consumer platform has allowed it to show significant growth in sales over last year. Without the need for a physical store, consumers continued to buy the product even while economies were shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic.'

The company launched in 2016 and has developed a range of multi-functional hearing devices designed for use in many different situations and to give the wearer control to hear what they want to hear in the world around them. Nuheara's smart hearing buds combine all the functionality of truly wireless earbuds with the most sophisticated hearing technology available today in a hearing bud.

Disclaimer

Nuheara Limited published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 07:54:05 UTC
