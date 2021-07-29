Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. NuLegacy Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUG   CA67053L1085

NULEGACY GOLD CORPORATION

(NUG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 07/29 03:02:59 pm
0.115 CAD   --.--%
05:09pNULEGACY GOLD : Alteration Core Photo Examples July 2021
PU
05:01pNULEGACY GOLD : 2021 Exploration Program Update
AQ
07/28NULEGACY GOLD : PDFView
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NuLegacy Gold : Alteration Core Photo Examples July 2021

07/29/2021 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NuLegacy's

Rift Anticline

Core Photo

Alteration Examples

August 2021

NuLegacy Gold

CORPORATION

Forward Looking Statements / Disclaimers

NuLegacy Gold

C O R P O R A T I O N

This presentation provides information in summary form, is not intended to be complete and may contain errors. No representation, warranty or guarantee of any kind, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy or completeness of information contained in this presentation including the accuracy, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects, results or statements in relation to future matters. NuLegacy is not liable to any recipient or third party for the use of or reliance on the information contained in this presentation.

This presentation also contains forward-looking information and statements under applicable securities laws, which information and/or statements relate to future events or future performance (including, but not limited to, the estimated length, width, thickness, structural and geochemical characteristics and prospective nature of identified targets and stratigraphic horizons including the Rift Anticline target and Wenban5 horizon anticipated results from future exploration and drilling programs and the number, location, timing and cost of proposed drill targets and surveys) and reflect management's current expectations and beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information and statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, the availability of financing, market conditions, future prices for gold, changes in personnel and other risks in the mining industry. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, personnel, global supply chains, ability to access properties or procure exploration equipment and contractors on a timely basis and economic activity in general. There are no known resources or reserves in the Red Hill Property and any proposed exploration programs are exploratory searches for commercial bodies of ore. In addition, the presence of gold resources on properties adjacent or near the Red Hill Property including Goldrush is not necessarily indicative of the gold mineralization on the Red Hill Property. All forward-looking information and statements made in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information and statements in this presentation are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable laws.

Nothing in this presentation constitutes an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and it is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not constitute a personal recommendation or take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor.

Dr. Roger Steininger, a director of NuLegacy, is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG 7417) and the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101,Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, responsible for approving the scientific and technical information contained in this presentation.

July 2021

NUG: TSXV | NULGF: OTC

www.nulegacygold.com

Discovering Gold in Nevada 2

RA21-08C

NuLegacy Gold

C O R P O R A T I O N

Strong silicified multi-stage breccia of Wenban Unit 5 with mafic dike clasts.

NUG: TSXV | NULGF: OTC

www.nulegacygold.com

Discovering Gold in Nevada 3

RA21-08C

NuLegacy Gold

C O R P O R A T I O N

Argillized, sulfidized mafic dike and strong silicified pyritic breccia of Wenban Unit 5.

NUG: TSXV | NULGF: OTC

www.nulegacygold.com

Discovering Gold in Nevada 4

Disclaimer

NuLegacy Gold Corporation published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 21:08:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NULEGACY GOLD CORPORATION
05:09pNULEGACY GOLD : Alteration Core Photo Examples July 2021
PU
05:01pNULEGACY GOLD : 2021 Exploration Program Update
AQ
07/28NULEGACY GOLD : PDFView
PU
07/13NuLegacy Gold Corporation Provides Update on 2021 Exploration Program
CI
07/13NULEGACY GOLD : Near 52 Week Lows As Updates on 2021 Exploration Program
MT
07/13NULEGACY GOLD : Update on 2021 Exploration Program
AQ
04/28NULEGACY GOLD CORPORATION : - Geochemical Model Points to A Very Large Mineraliz..
AQ
04/27NULEGACY GOLD : Edges Up Amid 'Compelling' Evidence of 'Very Large' Mineralized ..
MT
04/27NULEGACY GOLD : Geochemical Model Points To A Very Large Mineralized System At N..
PU
04/27NULEGACY GOLD : Geochemical Model Points to a Very Large Mineralized System at N..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,81 M -1,46 M -1,46 M
Net cash 2020 5,35 M 4,30 M 4,30 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,81x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 67,7 M 54,4 M 54,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart NULEGACY GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NuLegacy Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,12 CAD
Average target price 0,30 CAD
Spread / Average Target 161%
Managers and Directors
Albert J. Matter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Danny W. K. Lee Chief Financial Officer & VP-Administration
Alexander John Davidson Chairman
Roger C. Steininger Independent Director
Alan Richard Hill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NULEGACY GOLD CORPORATION-17.86%54
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION20.11%29 128
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED2.64%8 451
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-1.59%5 804
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-15.43%5 576
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK33.85%4 178