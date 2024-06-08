Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2024) - Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQX: NUMIF) ("Numinus" or the "Company"), a mental health care company advancing traditional and innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, wishes to clarify two news releases disseminated on May 30, 2024, titled "Numinus and Cybin Embark on a Groundbreaking Journey: Pioneering Phase 3 Trials for Major Depressive Disorder" ("Release 1") and "Numinus Wellness Charts Path To Profitability While Strengthening Community Ties" ("Release 2" and, together with Release 1, collectively, the "Releases").

The Releases were inadvertently disseminated by a public relations firm contracted by the Company and represent information that was previously disseminated by the Company. The Company apologizes for any confusion.

Release 1

The Company confirms that Cedar Clinical Research ("CCR"), has been engaged by Cybin Inc. ("Cybin") to provide clinical research services and that its Murray, Utah, location will be one of 15 U.S. research sites for Cybin's Phase 3 multinational clinical trial of CYB003. However, Dr. Paul Thielking is the Site Principal Investigator for the CCR site, and he is not the trial's Principal Investigator. Numinus has no direct or indirect ownership interest in CYB003. As such, results of any CYB003 research are the property of its sponsor, Cybin, and findings would be shared by Cybin if, as and when Cybin deems appropriate.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated April 17, 2024, and titled "Cedar Clinical Research selected as clinical research site for Cybin's Phase 3 Study of CYB003" for details regarding the Company's role in CYB003 (the "CYB003 Release").

Release 2

The Company confirms that it plans to launch a Numinus Network community pilot, which will be made available to its current therapists and other practitioners, alumni of its training program, and former therapists and other practitioners, including those who join the Canadian Centre for Psychedelic Healing ("CCPH") when it is launched. In addition to training, the Numinus Network provides access to Numinus treatment protocols, promotional support, and access to Numinus' extensive network of experienced health care professionals. However, the planned community pilot program and Numinus Network do not provide access to medical infrastructure for the therapeutic administration of ketamine and other psychedelic drugs within Canada's regulatory framework, which may be through a program such as CCPH's co-op program. Further, there can be no assurance that a subscription-based model of the Numinus Network will be rolled out in Canada and/or the U.S.

The Company further confirms that it and CCPH have agreed in principle to collaborate on the development of training content for the Numinus learning platform. However, the terms of this collaboration shall be mutually agreed in a subsequent agreement.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated April 15, 2024, and titled "Numinus Wellness Provides Corporate Update" for further details (the "Update Release").

Important Information regarding the Releases

The Releases included statements that are future oriented information concerning our plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and there can be no assurance that those plans, intentions, and/or expectations will occur. Please refer to the CYB003 Release for disclosures concerning forward-looking statements in Release 1 and refer to the statement below under the heading "Forward-looking statements" as well as Update Release for disclosures concerning forward-looking statements in Release 2.

