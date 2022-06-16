Numinus Wellness : Q2 2022 Financial Statements

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the Three and Six Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) As at Note February 28, 2022 August 31, 2021 Current assets 14 $ 48,327,615 Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,292,968 Trade and other receivables 5 413,856 515,757 Marketable securities - - Inventories 3,231 3,231 Prepaid expenses 6 1,179,462 1,157,792 49,924,164 60,969,748 Non-current assets Property and equipment 7 6,994,263 3,149,820 Deposits 6 102,211 24,655 Goodwill and other intangible assets 4 537,277 - Total assets $ 57,557,915 $ 64,144,223 Current liabilities $ 1,003,494 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,304,030 Deferred Revenue 35,000 54,593 Current portion of lease obligations 12 721,149 404,050 Contingent consideration payable 4, 11 188,008 150,000 1,947,651 1,912,673 Non-current liabilities 4, 11 853,911 Contingent consideration payable 200,000 Lease obligations 12 4,575,080 1,200,678 Total liabilities 7,376,642 3,313,351 Shareholders' equity 8 90,949,040 Share capital 88,868,620 Obligation to issue equity 8 333,088 499,632 Reserves 8 13,819,016 13,190,800 Deficit (54,919,871) (41,728,180) Total equity 50,181,273 60,830,872 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 57,557,915 $ 64,144,223 Nature of operations 1 Commitments and contingencies 12 Subsequent events 15 Approved on behalf of the board: Director: "Payton Nyquvest" Director: "Larry Timlick" CEO & Director Director The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements. 2

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the three months ended For the six months ended February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28, Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue 10 $ 786,104 $ 231,507 $ 1,575,721 $ 460,695 Cost of revenue 557,345 291,231 1,295,997 558,554 Gross profit (loss) 228,759 (59,724) 279,724 (97,859) Expenses 9 4,725,878 8,462,768 General and administration 2,335,372 3,620,820 Share-based compensation 8, 13 1,629,890 499,989 2,030,458 674,239 Sales and marketing 429,645 801,198 1,190,164 1,070,441 Depreciation 7 128,820 69,099 180,649 160,360 Research and development 474,514 320,629 805,140 410,356 Transaction costs 19,830 144,372 64,922 144,372 Total expenses 7,408,577 4,170,659 12,734,101 6,080,588 Loss before other items (7,179,818) (4,230,383) (12,454,377) (6,178,447) Interest expense and other finance cost 167,916 18,617 213,856 36,772 Interest and other finance income (5) - (79) (38) Other expenses - (11,128) - (48,572) Foreign exchange loss 4,369 - 6,618 - Revaluation of contingent consideration 4 485,504 516,919 payable - - Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (7,837,602) $ (4,237,872) (13,191,691) $ (6,166,609) Loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.04) $(0.03) $(0.06) $(0.05) Weighted average number of common shares 205,209,976 205,518,665 outstanding, basic and diluted 149,938,176 131,047,794 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements. 3

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - in Canadian Dollars) For the six months ended February 28, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities $ (13,191,691) Net loss $ (6,166,609) Items not affecting cash: 7 478,838 Depreciation 260,473 Share-based compensation 2,030,458 674,239 Interest and interest accretion 12 203,146 32,585 Loss on disposal of assets - 6,239 Loss on sale of marketable securities - 1,605 Revaluation of contingent consideration payable 516,919 - Changes in non-cash working capital (9,962,330) (5,191,468) 122,638 Accounts receivable (21,567) Inventory - (3,231) Prepaid expenses (99,226) (734,314) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (329,746) (209,988) Due to related parties - (171,952) Deferred revenue (19,593) 119,675 Cash used in operating activities (10,288,257) (6,212,845) Cash flows from investing activities - Cash from acquisition of Mindspace 248,202 Cash paid for acquisition of Mindspace - (500,000) Neurology Centre of Toronto acquisition 4 (300,000) - Bank overdraft from acquisition of Neurology Centre of Toronto (1,535) - Proceeds from disposal of assets 7 - 213,367 Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities - 5,895 Purchase of property and equipment (410,530) (39,311) Cash used in investing activities (712,065) (71,847) Cash flows from financing activities - Issuance of common shares, net of share issue costs 19,518,896 Proceeds from warrants exercised 8 248,090 13,441,639 Proceeds from options exercised 8 92,375 706,464 Lease payment 12 (305,496) (120,421) Loan to Mindspace - (308,129) Subscriptions received in advance - - Cash generated by financing activities 34,969 33,238,449 Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (10,965,353) 26,953,757 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 59,292,968 1,627,329 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 48,327,615 $ 28,581,086 Supplemental cash flow information (note 14) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements. 4