Numinus Wellness : Q2 2022 Financial Statements
NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the Three and Six Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at
Note
February 28, 2022
August 31, 2021
Current assets
14
$
48,327,615
Cash and cash equivalents
$
59,292,968
Trade and other receivables
5
413,856
515,757
Marketable securities
-
-
Inventories
3,231
3,231
Prepaid expenses
6
1,179,462
1,157,792
49,924,164
60,969,748
Non-current assets
Property and equipment
7
6,994,263
3,149,820
Deposits
6
102,211
24,655
Goodwill and other intangible assets
4
537,277
-
Total assets
$
57,557,915
$
64,144,223
Current liabilities
$
1,003,494
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
1,304,030
Deferred Revenue
35,000
54,593
Current portion of lease obligations
12
721,149
404,050
Contingent consideration payable
4, 11
188,008
150,000
1,947,651
1,912,673
Non-current liabilities
4, 11
853,911
Contingent consideration payable
200,000
Lease obligations
12
4,575,080
1,200,678
Total liabilities
7,376,642
3,313,351
Shareholders' equity
8
90,949,040
Share capital
88,868,620
Obligation to issue equity
8
333,088
499,632
Reserves
8
13,819,016
13,190,800
Deficit
(54,919,871)
(41,728,180)
Total equity
50,181,273
60,830,872
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
57,557,915
$
64,144,223
Nature of operations
1
Commitments and contingencies
12
Subsequent events
15
Approved on behalf of the board:
Director:
"Payton Nyquvest"
Director:
"Larry Timlick"
CEO & Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.
2
NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
10
$
786,104
$
231,507
$
1,575,721
$
460,695
Cost of revenue
557,345
291,231
1,295,997
558,554
Gross profit (loss)
228,759
(59,724)
279,724
(97,859)
Expenses
9
4,725,878
8,462,768
General and administration
2,335,372
3,620,820
Share-based compensation
8, 13
1,629,890
499,989
2,030,458
674,239
Sales and marketing
429,645
801,198
1,190,164
1,070,441
Depreciation
7
128,820
69,099
180,649
160,360
Research and development
474,514
320,629
805,140
410,356
Transaction costs
19,830
144,372
64,922
144,372
Total expenses
7,408,577
4,170,659
12,734,101
6,080,588
Loss before other items
(7,179,818)
(4,230,383)
(12,454,377)
(6,178,447)
Interest expense and other finance cost
167,916
18,617
213,856
36,772
Interest and other finance income
(5)
-
(79)
(38)
Other expenses
-
(11,128)
-
(48,572)
Foreign exchange loss
4,369
-
6,618
-
Revaluation of contingent consideration
4
485,504
516,919
payable
-
-
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(7,837,602)
$
(4,237,872)
(13,191,691)
$
(6,166,609)
Loss per share, basic and diluted
$(0.04)
$(0.03)
$(0.06)
$(0.05)
Weighted average number of common shares
205,209,976
205,518,665
outstanding, basic and diluted
149,938,176
131,047,794
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.
3
NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited - in Canadian Dollars)
For the six months ended February 28,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
$
(13,191,691)
Net loss
$
(6,166,609)
Items not affecting cash:
7
478,838
Depreciation
260,473
Share-based compensation
2,030,458
674,239
Interest and interest accretion
12
203,146
32,585
Loss on disposal of assets
-
6,239
Loss on sale of marketable securities
-
1,605
Revaluation of contingent consideration payable
516,919
-
Changes in non-cash working capital
(9,962,330)
(5,191,468)
122,638
Accounts receivable
(21,567)
Inventory
-
(3,231)
Prepaid expenses
(99,226)
(734,314)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(329,746)
(209,988)
Due to related parties
-
(171,952)
Deferred revenue
(19,593)
119,675
Cash used in operating activities
(10,288,257)
(6,212,845)
Cash flows from investing activities
-
Cash from acquisition of Mindspace
248,202
Cash paid for acquisition of Mindspace
-
(500,000)
Neurology Centre of Toronto acquisition
4
(300,000)
-
Bank overdraft from acquisition of Neurology Centre of Toronto
(1,535)
-
Proceeds from disposal of assets
7
-
213,367
Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities
-
5,895
Purchase of property and equipment
(410,530)
(39,311)
Cash used in investing activities
(712,065)
(71,847)
Cash flows from financing activities
-
Issuance of common shares, net of share issue costs
19,518,896
Proceeds from warrants exercised
8
248,090
13,441,639
Proceeds from options exercised
8
92,375
706,464
Lease payment
12
(305,496)
(120,421)
Loan to Mindspace
-
(308,129)
Subscriptions received in advance
-
-
Cash generated by financing activities
34,969
33,238,449
Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
(10,965,353)
26,953,757
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
59,292,968
1,627,329
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
$
48,327,615
$
28,581,086
Supplemental cash flow information (note 14)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.
4
NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share Capital
Obligations to
Common
Note
Shares
Amount
Reserves
issue equity
Deficit
Total
Balance, August 31, 2020
95,851,372
$
18,936,703
$
6,817,055
$
-
$
(22,954,235)
$
2,799,523
Shares issued for private placement
43,767,850
21,850,138
-
-
-
21,850,138
Share issuance cost
183,824
(3,750,846)
1,419,604
-
-
(2,331,242)
Exercise of stock options
2,842,806
1,150,361
(443,897)
-
-
706,464
Exercise of warrants
23,793,928
13,913,953
(27,683)
-
-
13,886,270
Shares to be issued for acquisition of Mindspace
-
-
480,000
666,176
-
1,146,176
Share-based compensation
-
-
674,239
-
-
674,239
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(6,166,609)
(6,166,609)
Balance, February 28, 2021
166,439,780
$
52,100,309
$
8,919,318
$
666,176
$
(29,120,844)
$
32,564,959
Balance, August 31, 2021
203,077,074
$
88,868,620
$
13,190,800
$
499,632
$
(41,728,180)
$
60,830,872
Exercise of stock options
450,000
161,865
(69,490)
-
-
92,375
Exercise of warrants
446,280
259,327
(11,237)
-
-
248,090
Shares issued for acquisition of Mindspace
261,809
268,059
(101,515)
(166,544)
-
-
Shares issued for acquisition of Neurology
4
206,228
171,169
-
-
-
171,169
Centre of Toronto
Shares issued for settlement
2,000,000
1,220,000
-
-
-
1,220,000
Share-based compensation
-
-
810,458
-
-
810,458
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(13,191,691)
(13,191,691)
Balance, February 28, 2022
206,441,391
$
90,949,040
$
13,819,016
$
333,088
$
(54,919,871)
$
50,181,273
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.
5
Sales 2022
6,25 M
4,83 M
4,83 M
Net income 2022
-
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
80,7 M
62,4 M
62,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
12,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023
3,61x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
95,4%
