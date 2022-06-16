Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Numinus Wellness Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUMI   CA67054W1032

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.

(NUMI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-06-16 pm EDT
0.2950 CAD   -7.81%
Numinus Wellness : Q2 2022 Financial Statements

06/16/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Three and Six Months Ended February 28, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at

Note

February 28, 2022

August 31, 2021

Current assets

14

$

48,327,615

Cash and cash equivalents

$

59,292,968

Trade and other receivables

5

413,856

515,757

Marketable securities

-

-

Inventories

3,231

3,231

Prepaid expenses

6

1,179,462

1,157,792

49,924,164

60,969,748

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

7

6,994,263

3,149,820

Deposits

6

102,211

24,655

Goodwill and other intangible assets

4

537,277

-

Total assets

$

57,557,915

$

64,144,223

Current liabilities

$

1,003,494

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

1,304,030

Deferred Revenue

35,000

54,593

Current portion of lease obligations

12

721,149

404,050

Contingent consideration payable

4, 11

188,008

150,000

1,947,651

1,912,673

Non-current liabilities

4, 11

853,911

Contingent consideration payable

200,000

Lease obligations

12

4,575,080

1,200,678

Total liabilities

7,376,642

3,313,351

Shareholders' equity

8

90,949,040

Share capital

88,868,620

Obligation to issue equity

8

333,088

499,632

Reserves

8

13,819,016

13,190,800

Deficit

(54,919,871)

(41,728,180)

Total equity

50,181,273

60,830,872

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

57,557,915

$

64,144,223

Nature of operations

1

Commitments and contingencies

12

Subsequent events

15

Approved on behalf of the board:

Director:

"Payton Nyquvest"

Director:

"Larry Timlick"

CEO & Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

2

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

February 28,

February 28,

February 28,

February 28,

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

10

$

786,104

$

231,507

$

1,575,721

$

460,695

Cost of revenue

557,345

291,231

1,295,997

558,554

Gross profit (loss)

228,759

(59,724)

279,724

(97,859)

Expenses

9

4,725,878

8,462,768

General and administration

2,335,372

3,620,820

Share-based compensation

8, 13

1,629,890

499,989

2,030,458

674,239

Sales and marketing

429,645

801,198

1,190,164

1,070,441

Depreciation

7

128,820

69,099

180,649

160,360

Research and development

474,514

320,629

805,140

410,356

Transaction costs

19,830

144,372

64,922

144,372

Total expenses

7,408,577

4,170,659

12,734,101

6,080,588

Loss before other items

(7,179,818)

(4,230,383)

(12,454,377)

(6,178,447)

Interest expense and other finance cost

167,916

18,617

213,856

36,772

Interest and other finance income

(5)

-

(79)

(38)

Other expenses

-

(11,128)

-

(48,572)

Foreign exchange loss

4,369

-

6,618

-

Revaluation of contingent consideration

4

485,504

516,919

payable

-

-

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(7,837,602)

$

(4,237,872)

(13,191,691)

$

(6,166,609)

Loss per share, basic and diluted

$(0.04)

$(0.03)

$(0.06)

$(0.05)

Weighted average number of common shares

205,209,976

205,518,665

outstanding, basic and diluted

149,938,176

131,047,794

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

3

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited - in Canadian Dollars)

For the six months ended February 28,

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities

$

(13,191,691)

Net loss

$

(6,166,609)

Items not affecting cash:

7

478,838

Depreciation

260,473

Share-based compensation

2,030,458

674,239

Interest and interest accretion

12

203,146

32,585

Loss on disposal of assets

-

6,239

Loss on sale of marketable securities

-

1,605

Revaluation of contingent consideration payable

516,919

-

Changes in non-cash working capital

(9,962,330)

(5,191,468)

122,638

Accounts receivable

(21,567)

Inventory

-

(3,231)

Prepaid expenses

(99,226)

(734,314)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(329,746)

(209,988)

Due to related parties

-

(171,952)

Deferred revenue

(19,593)

119,675

Cash used in operating activities

(10,288,257)

(6,212,845)

Cash flows from investing activities

-

Cash from acquisition of Mindspace

248,202

Cash paid for acquisition of Mindspace

-

(500,000)

Neurology Centre of Toronto acquisition

4

(300,000)

-

Bank overdraft from acquisition of Neurology Centre of Toronto

(1,535)

-

Proceeds from disposal of assets

7

-

213,367

Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities

-

5,895

Purchase of property and equipment

(410,530)

(39,311)

Cash used in investing activities

(712,065)

(71,847)

Cash flows from financing activities

-

Issuance of common shares, net of share issue costs

19,518,896

Proceeds from warrants exercised

8

248,090

13,441,639

Proceeds from options exercised

8

92,375

706,464

Lease payment

12

(305,496)

(120,421)

Loan to Mindspace

-

(308,129)

Subscriptions received in advance

-

-

Cash generated by financing activities

34,969

33,238,449

Change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

(10,965,353)

26,953,757

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

59,292,968

1,627,329

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$

48,327,615

$

28,581,086

Supplemental cash flow information (note 14)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

4

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share Capital

Obligations to

Common

Note

Shares

Amount

Reserves

issue equity

Deficit

Total

Balance, August 31, 2020

95,851,372

$

18,936,703

$

6,817,055

$

-

$

(22,954,235)

$

2,799,523

Shares issued for private placement

43,767,850

21,850,138

-

-

-

21,850,138

Share issuance cost

183,824

(3,750,846)

1,419,604

-

-

(2,331,242)

Exercise of stock options

2,842,806

1,150,361

(443,897)

-

-

706,464

Exercise of warrants

23,793,928

13,913,953

(27,683)

-

-

13,886,270

Shares to be issued for acquisition of Mindspace

-

-

480,000

666,176

-

1,146,176

Share-based compensation

-

-

674,239

-

-

674,239

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(6,166,609)

(6,166,609)

Balance, February 28, 2021

166,439,780

$

52,100,309

$

8,919,318

$

666,176

$

(29,120,844)

$

32,564,959

Balance, August 31, 2021

203,077,074

$

88,868,620

$

13,190,800

$

499,632

$

(41,728,180)

$

60,830,872

Exercise of stock options

450,000

161,865

(69,490)

-

-

92,375

Exercise of warrants

446,280

259,327

(11,237)

-

-

248,090

Shares issued for acquisition of Mindspace

261,809

268,059

(101,515)

(166,544)

-

-

Shares issued for acquisition of Neurology

4

206,228

171,169

-

-

-

171,169

Centre of Toronto

Shares issued for settlement

2,000,000

1,220,000

-

-

-

1,220,000

Share-based compensation

-

-

810,458

-

-

810,458

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(13,191,691)

(13,191,691)

Balance, February 28, 2022

206,441,391

$

90,949,040

$

13,819,016

$

333,088

$

(54,919,871)

$

50,181,273

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Numinus Wellness Inc. published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
