Equities
Canada
Toronto Stock Exchange
Numinus Wellness Inc.
News
Summary
NUMI
CA67054W1032
NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.
(NUMI)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange -
03:59:58 2023-04-13 pm EDT
0.2050
CAD
-6.82%
04:11p
Numinus Wellness Fiscal Q2 Loss Narrows on Higher Revenue
MT
04:03p
Numinus Wellness Brief: Q2 Loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.03)
MT
04:03p
Numinus Wellness Brief: Q2 2023 revenues grew 581.1% year-over-year to $5.4 million
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Transcript : Numinus Wellness Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 13, 2023
04/13/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, and welcome to Numinus Wellness, Inc.'s Fiscal Second Quarter's 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.
04:11p
Numinus Wellness Fiscal Q2 Loss Narrows on Higher Revenue
MT
04:03p
Numinus Wellness Brief: Q2 Loss per share, basic and diluted $(0...
MT
04:03p
Numinus Wellness Brief: Q2 2023 revenues grew 581.1% year-over-ye..
MT
04:02p
Numinus Wellness Inc. Reports Q2 2023 Results
AQ
04/11
Healing CREI Announces a Partnership with Numinus Wellness Inc.
NE
04/11
Numinus Wellness Launches Clinic Licensing Platform To Accelerate Expansion
MT
04/11
Numinus Wellness Inc. Launches New Clinic Licensing Platform, the Numinus Network, to A..
CI
04/11
Numinus Launches new Clinic Licensing Platform, the Numinus Network, to Accelerate Expa..
AQ
03/30
Numinus to Host Q2 2023 Results Conference Call on April 13, 2023
AQ
03/28
Numinus Launches the Practitioner Certification Pathway, a Complete Psychedelic-Assiste..
AQ
More news
Financials
CAD
USD
Sales 2023
24,3 M
18,2 M
18,2 M
Net income 2023
-24,3 M
-18,2 M
-18,2 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
54,2 M
40,6 M
40,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024
1,46x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
92,2%
More Financials
Chart NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
0,21
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Payton Nyquvest
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Tan
President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
John Fong
Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Evan Wood
Chief Medical Officer
Edwin Joseph Garner
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.
18.92%
43
MODERNA, INC.
-13.39%
59 996
LONZA GROUP AG
27.04%
47 670
SEAGEN INC.
59.68%
38 396
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
-3.37%
36 771
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
-14.63%
25 185
More Results
