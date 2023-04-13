Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Numinus Wellness Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUMI   CA67054W1032

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.

(NUMI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:58 2023-04-13 pm EDT
0.2050 CAD   -6.82%
04:11pNuminus Wellness Fiscal Q2 Loss Narrows on Higher Revenue
MT
04:03pNuminus Wellness Brief: Q2 Loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.03)
MT
04:03pNuminus Wellness Brief: Q2 2023 revenues grew 581.1% year-over-year to $5.4 million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Numinus Wellness Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 13, 2023

04/13/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Good afternoon, and welcome to Numinus Wellness, Inc.'s Fiscal Second Quarter's 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.
04:11pNuminus Wellness Fiscal Q2 Loss Narrows on Higher Revenue
MT
04:03pNuminus Wellness Brief: Q2 Loss per share, basic and diluted $(0...
MT
04:03pNuminus Wellness Brief: Q2 2023 revenues grew 581.1% year-over-ye..
MT
04:02pNuminus Wellness Inc. Reports Q2 2023 Results
AQ
04/11Healing CREI Announces a Partnership with Numinus Wellness Inc.
NE
04/11Numinus Wellness Launches Clinic Licensing Platform To Accelerate Expansion
MT
04/11Numinus Wellness Inc. Launches New Clinic Licensing Platform, the Numinus Network, to A..
CI
04/11Numinus Launches new Clinic Licensing Platform, the Numinus Network, to Accelerate Expa..
AQ
03/30Numinus to Host Q2 2023 Results Conference Call on April 13, 2023
AQ
03/28Numinus Launches the Practitioner Certification Pathway, a Complete Psychedelic-Assiste..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 24,3 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Net income 2023 -24,3 M -18,2 M -18,2 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 54,2 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,23x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.
Duration : Period :
Numinus Wellness Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,21
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Payton Nyquvest Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Tan President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
John Fong Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Evan Wood Chief Medical Officer
Edwin Joseph Garner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUMINUS WELLNESS INC.18.92%43
MODERNA, INC.-13.39%59 996
LONZA GROUP AG27.04%47 670
SEAGEN INC.59.68%38 396
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.37%36 771
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-14.63%25 185
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer