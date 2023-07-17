Numinus Wellness Inc. (Numinus) is a Canada-based mental health care company. The Company develops proprietary, psychedelic-centered, therapeutic products and services through its own laboratory and research and development processes. The Company operates through three segments: Clinical Research Operations, the Canadian Clinic Network, the U.S. Clinic Network. Its Research Operations is focused on licensed psychedelic research and provides clinical research management services to academic institutions and biotechnology companies. Numinus clinic network in Canada consists of Numinus Health, Mindspace, and the NCT. Numinus clinic network in the United States consists of Cedar Psychiatry Inc. (Cedar Psychiatry) and Foundations for Change Inc. (FFC). Numinus clinic network provides services including ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) for depression, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), neurological care and psychotherapy and counselling by registered psychologists.