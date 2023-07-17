Equities NUMI CA67054W1032
|Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 03:59:59 2023-07-17 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.2500 CAD
|+2.04%
|+6.38%
|+35.14%
|Jul. 17
|NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. : Q3 2023 Earnings Call
|FA
|Jul. 17
|Transcript : Numinus Wellness Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 17, 2023
|CI
Transcript : Numinus Wellness Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 17, 2023
Today at 05:30 pm
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good afternoon, and welcome to Numinus Wellness, Inc.'s Fiscal Thi...
Latest news about Numinus Wellness Inc.
Chart Numinus Wellness Inc.
Company Profile
More about the company
Numinus Wellness Inc. (Numinus) is a Canada-based mental health care company. The Company develops proprietary, psychedelic-centered, therapeutic products and services through its own laboratory and research and development processes. The Company operates through three segments: Clinical Research Operations, the Canadian Clinic Network, the U.S. Clinic Network. Its Research Operations is focused on licensed psychedelic research and provides clinical research management services to academic institutions and biotechnology companies. Numinus clinic network in Canada consists of Numinus Health, Mindspace, and the NCT. Numinus clinic network in the United States consists of Cedar Psychiatry Inc. (Cedar Psychiatry) and Foundations for Change Inc. (FFC). Numinus clinic network provides services including ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) for depression, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), neurological care and psychotherapy and counselling by registered psychologists.Read more
Calendar
2024-01-02 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution
Analysts' Consensus
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0.2500
Average target price
-
Spread / Average Target
-100.00%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise
Sector Other Biotechnology & Medical Research
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+35.14%
|49 M $
|+20.66%
|50 M $
|-37.46%
|49 M $
|+38.48%
|49 M $
|-8.41%
|49 M $
|-30.29%
|50 M $
|+5.76%
|50 M $
|-17.71%
|50 M $
|+149.23%
|49 M $
|-30.08%
|48 M $