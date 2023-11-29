Numinus Wellness Inc.
Equities
NUMI
CA67054W1032
Biotechnology & Medical Research
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.1050 CAD
|+5.00%
|-4.55%
|-43.24%
|Nov. 29
|Numinus Wellness Q4 2023 Revenues Grew Near 50% YoY
|MT
|Nov. 29
|Numinus Wellness Brief: Q4 2023 revenues grew 46.8% year-over-year to $6.1 million; Cash position of $8.6 million as at August 31, 2023
|MT
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good afternoon, and welcome to Numinus Wellness, Inc.'s Fourth Qua...
More about the company
Numinus Wellness Inc. (Numinus) is a Canada-based mental health care company. The Company develops proprietary, psychedelic-centered, therapeutic products and services through its own laboratory and research and development processes. The Company operates through three segments: Clinical Research Operations, the Canadian Clinic Network, the U.S. Clinic Network. Its Research Operations is focused on licensed psychedelic research and provides clinical research management services to academic institutions and biotechnology companies. Numinus clinic network in Canada consists of Numinus Health, Mindspace, and the NCT. Numinus clinic network in the United States consists of Cedar Psychiatry Inc. (Cedar Psychiatry) and Foundations for Change Inc. (FFC). Numinus clinic network provides services including ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP) for depression, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), neurological care and psychotherapy and counselling by registered psychologists.
Calendar
2024-01-16 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0.1050
Average target price
-
Spread / Average Target
-100.00%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-43.24%
|20 M $
|+66.15%
|40 404 M $
|+4.35%
|38 508 M $
|-56.01%
|29 809 M $
|-24.56%
|28 695 M $
|+37.45%
|22 029 M $
|-30.99%
|20 250 M $
|+0.75%
|17 781 M $
|-16.55%
|10 827 M $
|-9.55%
|10 014 M $
