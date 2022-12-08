Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Numis Corporation Plc
  News
  Summary
NUMIS CORPORATION PLC

Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:51 2022-12-08 am EST
183.00 GBX   -0.33%
Numis profit slumps as warns of challenging capital markets outlook

12/08/2022 | 07:44am EST
(Alliance News) - Numis Corp PLC on Thursday saw its full-year profit and revenue drop, as it suffered from the challenging environment in capital markets.

In the year to September 30, the London-based investment bank reported a pretax profit plummet of 72% to GBP20.9 million, from GBP74.2 million a year prior.

Revenue fell 33% to GBP144.2 million from GBP215.6 million last year.

"Staying focused on our longstanding strategic priorities has enabled us to navigate the significant challenges of the year and demonstrate the growing resilience of our business and its ability to continue to deliver value for our shareholders through dividends and buy-backs," said Co-Chief Executive Officers Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson.

Nevertheless, Numis' investment banking revenue dropped 39% to GBP94.2 million from GBP154.9 million last year, which the company noted was a record performance. This came as a 62% fall in capital markets revenue offset a 26% increase in advisory revenue.

Numis said that "the IPO market effectively closed after the first quarter and equity issuance by clients declined significantly as market turbulence impeded corporate growth strategies".

In equities, revenue fell to GBP50.1 million from GBP60.7 million, which the company described as "resilient".

Institutional income dropped 8.9% to GBP37.3 million, while trading income dropped 35% to GBP12.8 million.

Looking ahead, Numis said that the capital market outlook remains "challenging", with deal volumes still subdued and "unfavourable conditions persisting".

It warned that "market uncertainty and macro-economic conditions are likely to affect the investment banking industry for some time". 

However, Ham and Mitchinson remained confident: "We benefit from a strong balance sheet and a long track record of growing the business through market cycles. We remain focused on delivering robust shareholder returns and executing our clear strategic plan which will include taking advantage of opportunities to enhance our capabilities during this period of market uncertainty."

The bank paid a final dividend of 7.5 pence per share, making a full year dividend of 13.5p, consistent with last year.

Shares in Numis were trading 0.3% lower at 183.00 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Chris Dorrell, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 144 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2022 23,8 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net cash 2022 108 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,74x
Yield 2022 7,35%
Capitalization 197 M 240 M 240 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 325
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart NUMIS CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
Numis Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NUMIS CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,84
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ross Mitchinson Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alex Ham Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Mark Holloway Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Luke Savage Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Sutton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NUMIS CORPORATION PLC-46.32%240
CHARLES SCHWABB-4.17%149 694
MORGAN STANLEY-10.85%147 513
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-5.92%127 616
CITIGROUP INC.-26.03%86 519
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-22.04%41 466