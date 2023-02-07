Numis shares climb as highlights upturn in equities division

(Alliance News) - Numis Corp PLC said on Tuesday that the start of its financial year has seen a continuation of the tough market conditions experienced in its previous one.

Numis said there has been subdued levels of equity issues and deal-making. As a result, the investment bank said its revenue run-rate outcome in the four months to January 31 was similar to the second half of the prior year.

Nonetheless, shares were up 9.1% at 239.00 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

AIM-listed Numis highlighted an uptick in its equities business, which delivered revenue slightly ahead of the second half run-rate last year. This was helped by a significant rally in UK small and mid-cap indices, as well as improved investor sentiment.

"Momentum in our advisory business has been maintained with a number of high-profile M&A transactions closing in recent weeks; the near-term pipeline continues to be strong," Numis said.

Numis added that it is well-positioned for when volumes do recover. It is encouraged by the recent market performance, which has contributed to improved institutional appetite for both primary and secondary offerings.

