    NUM   GB00B05M6465

NUMIS CORPORATION PLC

(NUM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:08:19 2023-02-07 am EST
239.00 GBX   +9.13%
10:30aNumis shares climb as highlights upturn in equities division
AN
02/03UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/02Peel Hunt relaunches REX platform, enters agreements with investors
AN
Numis shares climb as highlights upturn in equities division

02/07/2023 | 10:30am EST
(Alliance News) - Numis Corp PLC said on Tuesday that the start of its financial year has seen a continuation of the tough market conditions experienced in its previous one.

Numis said there has been subdued levels of equity issues and deal-making. As a result, the investment bank said its revenue run-rate outcome in the four months to January 31 was similar to the second half of the prior year.

Nonetheless, shares were up 9.1% at 239.00 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

AIM-listed Numis highlighted an uptick in its equities business, which delivered revenue slightly ahead of the second half run-rate last year. This was helped by a significant rally in UK small and mid-cap indices, as well as improved investor sentiment.

"Momentum in our advisory business has been maintained with a number of high-profile M&A transactions closing in recent weeks; the near-term pipeline continues to be strong," Numis said.

Numis added that it is well-positioned for when volumes do recover. It is encouraged by the recent market performance, which has contributed to improved institutional appetite for both primary and secondary offerings.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter.

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com.

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 152 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2023 18,5 M 22,2 M 22,2 M
Net cash 2023 109 M 131 M 131 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 6,16%
Capitalization 236 M 284 M 284 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 336
Free-Float 50,8%
Managers and Directors
Ross Mitchinson Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alex Ham Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Mark Holloway Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Luke Savage Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Sutton Independent Non-Executive Director
