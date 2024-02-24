2,010,000 Equity Shares of Nureca Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-FEB-2024.

February 23, 2024 Share

2,010,000 Equity Shares of Nureca Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-FEB-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1097 days starting from 22-FEB-2021 to 24-FEB-2024.



Details:

An aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post-Issue capital of our Company held by our Promoter shall be locked-in as minimum promoters? contribution for a period of three years from the date of Allotment (?Minimum Promoters? Contribution?) and the shareholding of the Promoter in excess of 20% of the fully diluted post-Issue Equity Share capital shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of Allotment.



In addition to the 20% of the fully diluted post-Issue shareholding of our Company held by the Promoter and locked in for three years as specified above, the entire pre-Issue Equity Share capital of our Company, other than the Equity Shares Allotted pursuant to the Issue will be locked-in for a period of one year from the date of Allotment.