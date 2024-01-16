By Sabela Ojea
Nurix Therapeutics said the Food and Drug Administration has granted fast-track designation for NX-5948, its treatment for certain types of lymphocytic cancer.
NX-5948 is a degrader of Bruton's tyrosine kinase and is being studied to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma.
The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday said the designation follows encouraging safety and efficacy data from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial.
The FDA's fast-track designation is aimed at facilitating and expediting the development and review of drug candidates.
