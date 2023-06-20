Nurminen Logistics Oyj : Managers' Transactions

Nurminen Logistics Plc Stock Exchange Release June 20, 2023, at 2.00. p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Juha Nurminen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nurminen Logistics Oyj
LEI: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 33801/6/8
Transaction date: 2023-06-16
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
: Volume: 7000 Unit price: 1.06122 EUR
: Volume: 248 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
: Volume: 253 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
: Volume: 531 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
: Volume: 266 Unit price: 1.075 EUR
: Volume: 410 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
: Volume: 334 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
: Volume: 511 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
: Volume: 1834 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
: Volume: 309 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
: Volume: 754 Unit price: 1.08 EUR
: Volume: 6 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
: Volume: 5 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
: Volume: 207 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
: Volume: 210 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
: Volume: 209 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
: Volume: 220 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
: Volume: 648 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
: Volume: 215 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
: Volume: 91 Unit price: 1.08 EUR
: Volume: 527 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
: Volume: 210 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
: Volume: 216 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
: Volume: 391 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
: Volume: 246 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
: Volume: 100 Unit price: 1.075 EUR
: Volume: 131 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
: Volume: 377 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
: Volume: 49 Unit price: 1.085 EUR
Aggregated transactions (29): Volume: 16508 Volume weighted average price: 1.06489 EUR
Transaction date: 2023-06-16
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
: Volume: 373 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
: Volume: 373 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
: Volume: 355 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
: Volume: 397 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
: Volume: 357 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
: Volume: 214 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
: Volume: 153 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
: Volume: 168 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
: Volume: 168 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
: Volume: 196 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
: Volume: 153 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
: Volume: 205 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
Aggregated transactions (12):Volume: 3112 Volume weighted average price: 1.07186 EUR
Nurminen Logistics Plc
For more information, please contact: Olli Pohjanvirta, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 900 6977, olli.pohjanvirta@nurminenlogistics.com
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
nurminenlogistics.com
