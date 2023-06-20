Advanced search
    NLG1V   FI0009900187

NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ

(NLG1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  07:03:54 2023-06-20 am EDT
1.070 EUR   -1.38%
07:13aNurminen Logistics Oyj : Managers' Transactions
PU
06/15Finland's Nurminen Logistics Secures Loan Extension
MT
06/15Nurminen Logistics Oyj : Managers' Transactions
PU
Nurminen Logistics Oyj : Managers' Transactions

06/20/2023 | 07:13am EDT
Nurminen Logistics Plc Stock Exchange Release June 20, 2023, at 2.00. p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Juha Nurminen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nurminen Logistics Oyj

LEI: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 33801/6/8

Transaction date: 2023-06-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900187

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

  1. : Volume: 7000 Unit price: 1.06122 EUR
  2. : Volume: 248 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
  3. : Volume: 253 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
  4. : Volume: 531 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
  5. : Volume: 266 Unit price: 1.075 EUR
  6. : Volume: 410 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
  7. : Volume: 334 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
  8. : Volume: 511 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
  9. : Volume: 1834 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
  10. : Volume: 309 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
  11. : Volume: 754 Unit price: 1.08 EUR
  12. : Volume: 6 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
  13. : Volume: 5 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
  14. : Volume: 207 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
  15. : Volume: 210 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
  16. : Volume: 209 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
  17. : Volume: 220 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
  18. : Volume: 648 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
  19. : Volume: 215 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
  20. : Volume: 91 Unit price: 1.08 EUR
  21. : Volume: 527 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
  22. : Volume: 210 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
  23. : Volume: 216 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
  24. : Volume: 391 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
  25. : Volume: 246 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
  26. : Volume: 100 Unit price: 1.075 EUR
  27. : Volume: 131 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
  28. : Volume: 377 Unit price: 1.065 EUR
  29. : Volume: 49 Unit price: 1.085 EUR

Aggregated transactions (29): Volume: 16508 Volume weighted average price: 1.06489 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-06-16

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900187

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

  1. : Volume: 373 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
  2. : Volume: 373 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
  3. : Volume: 355 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
  4. : Volume: 397 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
  5. : Volume: 357 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
  6. : Volume: 214 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
  7. : Volume: 153 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
  8. : Volume: 168 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
  9. : Volume: 168 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
  10. : Volume: 196 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
  11. : Volume: 153 Unit price: 1.0725 EUR
  12. : Volume: 205 Unit price: 1.07 EUR

Aggregated transactions (12):Volume: 3112 Volume weighted average price: 1.07186 EUR

Nurminen Logistics Plc

For more information, please contact: Olli Pohjanvirta, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 900 6977, olli.pohjanvirta@nurminenlogistics.com

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
nurminenlogistics.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nurminen Logistics Oyj published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 11:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
