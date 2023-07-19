Nurminen Logistics Plc Stock Exchange Release July 19, 2023, at 12.30. p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juha Nurminen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nurminen Logistics Oyj
LEI: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 35655/5/6

Transaction date: 2023-07-17
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 38319 Unit price: 1 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 38319 Volume weighted average price: 1 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-07-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 144 Unit price: 1 EUR
(2): Volume: 1047 Unit price: 1.01 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1191 Volume weighted average price: 1.00879 EUR

Nurminen Logistics Plc

For more information, please contact Olli Pohjanvirta, CEO and President, tel. +358 40 900 6977, olli.pohjanvirta@nurminenlogistics.com

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
nurminenlogistics.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nurminen Logistics Oyj published this content on 19 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2023 09:42:02 UTC.