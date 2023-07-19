Nurminen Logistics Plc Stock Exchange Release July 19, 2023, at 12.30. p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juha Nurminen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nurminen Logistics Oyj
LEI: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 35655/5/6
Transaction date: 2023-07-17
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 38319 Unit price: 1 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 38319 Volume weighted average price: 1 EUR
Transaction date: 2023-07-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 144 Unit price: 1 EUR
(2): Volume: 1047 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1191 Volume weighted average price: 1.00879 EUR
Nurminen Logistics Plc
For more information, please contact Olli Pohjanvirta, CEO and President, tel. +358 40 900 6977, olli.pohjanvirta@nurminenlogistics.com
