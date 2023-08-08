Nurminen Logistics Plc Stock Exchange Release August 8, 2023, at 4.00. p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: JN ULJAS OY
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: JUHA NURMINEN
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Nurminen Logistics Oyj
LEI: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 36294/5/6
Transaction date: 2023-08-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1) : Volume: 154 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(2) : Volume: 6473 Unit price: 1.00013 EUR
(3) : Volume: 154 Unit price: 1.02 EUR
(4) : Volume: 93 Unit price: 1.04 EUR
(5) : Volume: 63 Unit price: 1.04 EUR
(6) : Volume: 160 Unit price: 1.04 EUR
(7) : Volume: 13 Unit price: 1.045 EUR
(8) : Volume: 7406 Unit price: 1.04 EUR
(9) : Volume: 159 Unit price: 1 EUR
(10) : Volume: 10 Unit price: 1 EUR
(11) : Volume: 468 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(12) : Volume: 62 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(13) : Volume: 153 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(14) : Volume: 184 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(15) : Volume: 229 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(16) : Volume: 184 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(17) : Volume: 183 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(18) : Volume: 153 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(19) : Volume: 155 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(20) : Volume: 153 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(21) : Volume: 199 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(22) : Volume: 329 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(23) : Volume: 16 Unit price: 1.015 EUR
(24) : Volume: 50 Unit price: 1.03 EUR
(25) : Volume: 5 Unit price: 1.02 EUR
(26) : Volume: 161 Unit price: 1.02 EUR
(27) : Volume: 214 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(28) : Volume: 199 Unit price: 1.015 EUR
(29) : Volume: 199 Unit price: 1.015 EUR
(30) : Volume: 153 Unit price: 1.015 EUR
(31) : Volume: 199 Unit price: 1.015 EUR
(32) : Volume: 199 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(33) : Volume: 260 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(34) : Volume: 185 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(35) : Volume: 153 Unit price: 1.02 EUR
(36) : Volume: 815 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
Aggregated transactions (36):
Volume: 19945 Volume weighted average price: 1.02085 EUR
Transaction date: 2023-08-03
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1) : Volume: 154 Unit price: 1 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 154 Volume weighted average price: 1 EUR
Transaction date: 2023-08-03
Venue: JPEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1) : Volume: 1224 Unit price: 1.045 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1224 Volume weighted average price: 1.045 EUR
Transaction date: 2023-08-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1) : Volume: 53 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(2) : Volume: 170 Unit price: 1.025 EUR
(3) : Volume: 4750 Unit price: 1.01263 EUR
(4) : Volume: 172 Unit price: 1.02 EUR
(5) : Volume: 8300 Unit price: 1.00587 EUR
(6) : Volume: 2553 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(7) : Volume: 168 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(8) : Volume: 2805 Unit price: 1.015 EUR
(9) : Volume: 492 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(10) : Volume: 291 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(11) : Volume: 364 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(12) : Volume: 178 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(13) : Volume: 178 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(14) : Volume: 228 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(15) : Volume: 167 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(16) : Volume: 181 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(17) : Volume: 181 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(18) : Volume: 170 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(19) : Volume: 179 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(20) : Volume: 175 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(21) : Volume: 172 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(22) : Volume: 49 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(23) : Volume: 612 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(24) : Volume: 735 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(25) : Volume: 671 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(26) : Volume: 657 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(27) : Volume: 674 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(28) : Volume: 1603 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(29) : Volume: 585 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(30) : Volume: 307 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(31) : Volume: 504 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(32) : Volume: 291 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(33) : Volume: 291 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(34) : Volume: 279 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(35) : Volume: 244 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(36) : Volume: 178 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(37) : Volume: 166 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(38) : Volume: 170 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(39) : Volume: 166 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(40) : Volume: 173 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(41) : Volume: 173 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(42) : Volume: 178 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(43) : Volume: 260 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(44) : Volume: 166 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
Aggregated transactions (44):
Volume: 31059 Volume weighted average price: 1.00819 EUR
Transaction date: 2023-08-04
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(2): Volume: 164 Unit price: 1.01 EUR
(3): Volume: 166 Unit price: 1.015 EUR
(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 1.015 EUR
(5): Volume: 66 Unit price: 1.015 EUR
(6): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
(7): Volume: 16 Unit price: 1.005 EUR
Aggregated transactions (7):
Volume: 1515 Volume weighted average price: 1.00774 EUR
Nurminen Logistics Plc
For more information, please contact Olli Pohjanvirta, CEO and President, tel. +358 40 900 6977, olli.pohjanvirta@nurminenlogistics.com
