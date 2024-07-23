Nurminen Logistics Plc Stock Exchange Release July 23, 2024, at 11.00. a.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Erja Sankari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nurminen Logistics Oyj
LEI: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 70587/5/5
Transaction date: 2024-07-23
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 14218 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 14218 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Nurminen Logistics Plc
For more information, please contact Olli Pohjanvirta, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 900 6977, olli.pohjanvirta@nurminenlogistics.com
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media nurminenlogistics.com
Nurminen Logistics is a Finnish listed company established in 1886. The company offers high-quality rail transport, terminal, and multimodal solutions between Asia and Europe and in the Nordic and Baltic countries.
Nurminen Logistics Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the provision of logistics services. The Company specializes in: railway transports; terminal services, such as storage, loading and lashing; forwarding, which offers documentation services related to transports and international trade; as well as special transport and project services, including route planning, and storage in the Heavy Transport Terminal at the Vuosaari harbor, among others. Its activities are divided into four business segments: Railway Logistics, Special Transport and Project, Transit Logistics, as well as Forwarding and Value Added Services. The Company operates primarily in Finland, the Baltic Sea region and the Russian Federation. It provides services to a number of entities, such as Metsa Board, Outotec, Sappi and Haesaerts Intermodal. Furthermore, the Company is a parent of RW Logistics Oy, OOO John Nurminen (Pietari), Nurminen Maritime Eesti AS, Zao Ir-Trans, and UAB Nurminen Maritime, among others.