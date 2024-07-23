Nurminen Logistics Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the provision of logistics services. The Company specializes in: railway transports; terminal services, such as storage, loading and lashing; forwarding, which offers documentation services related to transports and international trade; as well as special transport and project services, including route planning, and storage in the Heavy Transport Terminal at the Vuosaari harbor, among others. Its activities are divided into four business segments: Railway Logistics, Special Transport and Project, Transit Logistics, as well as Forwarding and Value Added Services. The Company operates primarily in Finland, the Baltic Sea region and the Russian Federation. It provides services to a number of entities, such as Metsa Board, Outotec, Sappi and Haesaerts Intermodal. Furthermore, the Company is a parent of RW Logistics Oy, OOO John Nurminen (Pietari), Nurminen Maritime Eesti AS, Zao Ir-Trans, and UAB Nurminen Maritime, among others.