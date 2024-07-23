Nurminen Logistics Plc Stock Exchange Release July 23, 2024, at 11.00. a.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Karri Koskela
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Nurminen Logistics Oyj
LEI: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 70605/5/4
Transaction date: 2024-07-23
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 14218 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 14218 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
Nurminen Logistics Plc
For more information, please contactOlli Pohjanvirta,President and CEO, tel. +358 40 900 6977, olli.pohjanvirta@nurminenlogistics.com
Nurminen Logistics is a Finnish listed company established in 1886. The company offers high-quality rail transport, terminal, and multimodal solutions between Asia and Europe and in the Nordic and Baltic countries.