Nurminen Logistics Oyj : Plc – Managers' Transactions

Nurminen Logistics Plc Managers' transactions 18 December 2020 at 5.30 pm
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ruscap Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Pohjanvirta, Olli
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Nurminen Logistics Oyj
LEI: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362_20201218154812_3
Transaction date: 2020-16-12
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900187
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 946,612 Unit price: 0,31692
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 946,612 Volume weighted average price 0,31692
Nurminen Logistics Plc
Kai Simberg
interim CFO
For more information, please contact: Kai Simberg, interim CFO, puh. +358 405903322, kai.simberg@nurminenlogistics.com
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major Media
www.nurminenlogistics.com
