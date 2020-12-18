Log in
Nurminen Logistics Oyj : Plc – Managers' Transactions

12/18/2020 | 11:21am EST
Nurminen Logistics Plc Managers' transactions 18 December 2020 at 5.30 pm

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ruscap Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Pohjanvirta, Olli

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Nurminen Logistics Oyj

LEI: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700O69NCHTNEV0362_20201218154812_3

Transaction date: 2020-16-12

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900187

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 946,612 Unit price: 0,31692

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 946,612 Volume weighted average price 0,31692

Nurminen Logistics Plc

Kai Simberg

interim CFO

For more information, please contact: Kai Simberg, interim CFO, puh. +358 405903322, kai.simberg@nurminenlogistics.com

DISTRIBUTION


Nasdaq Helsinki
Major Media
www.nurminenlogistics.com

Disclaimer

Nurminen Logistics Oyj published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 16:20:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
