Nurminen Logistics Oyj : New train timetables are released

All our trains are currently passing through the Kazakh route.
More information:
rail.import@nurminenlogistics.com
+358 44 731 4769
EASTBOUND
Helsinki - Chongqing
Departure
9.4.2021
16.4.2021
23.4.2021
Helsinki - Jinan
Departure
30.4.2021
WESTBOUND
Suzhou - Helsinki
Departure
31.3.2020
Chongqing - Helsinki
Departure
2.4.2021
16.4.2021
30.4.2021
Jinan - Helsinki
Departure
9.4.2021
23.4.2021
