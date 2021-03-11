Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD  >  Nurminen Logistics Oyj    NLG1V   FI0009900187

NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ

(NLG1V)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - NL - 03/11 03:10:00 am
0.77 EUR   +1.99%
02:54aNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ  : New train timetables are released
PU
03/05NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ  : Financial statement release 2020
PU
03/05NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ  : Corporate Governance Statement 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nurminen Logistics Oyj : New train timetables are released

03/11/2021 | 02:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

All our trains are currently passing through the Kazakh route.

More information:
rail.import@nurminenlogistics.com
+358 44 731 4769

EASTBOUND

Helsinki - Chongqing
Departure
9.4.2021
16.4.2021
23.4.2021

Helsinki - Jinan
Departure
30.4.2021

WESTBOUND

Suzhou - Helsinki
Departure
31.3.2020

Chongqing - Helsinki
Departure
2.4.2021
16.4.2021
30.4.2021

Jinan - Helsinki
Departure
9.4.2021
23.4.2021

Disclaimer

Nurminen Logistics Oyj published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 07:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ
02:54aNURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ  : New train timetables are released
PU
03/05NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ  : Financial statement release 2020
PU
03/05NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ  : Corporate Governance Statement 2020
PU
03/05NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ  : Financial Statements and the Board's Report on Operati..
PU
03/05NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ  : Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement of Nu..
AQ
03/05NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ  : Financial Statement Release of Nurminen Logistics Plc ..
AQ
02/16NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ  : Ari Soinola appointed Vice President, Operations and D..
AQ
01/20NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ  : opens three new train routes from China to Finland
PU
01/18NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ  : Nancy Jiang has been appointed as Operations Officer i..
PU
01/07NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ  : Correction to Nurminen Logistics Plc's Stock Exchange ..
PU
More news
Chart NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nurminen Logistics Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Olli Mikael Pohjanvirta Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Iiris Pohjanpalo Chief Financial Officer
Hämäläinen Juoko Manager-Information Technology
Petri Luurila Chief Investment Officer
Jukka Matias Nurminen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NURMINEN LOGISTICS OYJ63.68%0
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION1.28%142 754
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY2.02%81 113
CSX CORPORATION3.13%71 363
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION9.05%65 318
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED5.94%49 549
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ