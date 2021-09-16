NUROSOFT : Board of Directors of Neurosoft SA calls Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting – 16/09/2021

Iraklio Attica, Friday, 16 September 2020 Press release Neurosoft Board of Directors calls Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting Iraklio Attica, Wednesday 16 September 2020 - Neurosoft , a fully integrated ICT Company with Software Development, System Integration and Information Technology Security Capabilities listed on AIM Italia market (GRS802003004, Reuters NRST.MI, Bloomberg NRST:IM), for which Banca Intermobiliare SpA as its Nominated Adviser announces that today, 16th September 2020, the call for the Annual Ordinary General Meeting to be published in the newspaper "Italia Oggi". The call for the Annual Ordinary General Meeting is as follows: CALL (drafted in accordance with article 121 par. 3 and 4 of the Law 4548/2018) OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY UNDER THE NAME "NEUROSOFT SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME SOFTWARE PRODUCTION" TO THE ANNUAL ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING GEMI REG. No. 84923002000 By decision of the Board of Directors of the Company under the name «NEUROSOFT SOCIÉTÉ ANONYME SOFTWARE PRODUCTION" (hereinafter "Company") and in accordance with the applicable law and its Articles of Association, the Shareholders of the Company are invited to an Extraordinary General Meeting on Monday, October 11th , 2021, at 10:00 am, at the registered offices of the Company, 466 Irakliou Avenue & Kiprou str., Iraklio Attikis, to discuss and pass a resolution on the following Daily Agenda item:

DAILY AGENDA SOLE ITEM: Presentation and submission for approval of a binding offer for the acquisition of the 100% of the share capital of the Company's subsidiaries TENSORFIN SA and DAEDALUS TECHNOLOGIES. Appointment of the Company' s representative to finalise this transaction, negotiate the content of the necessary documents for the finalization and sign of them. In case of failure to achieve the quorum required by law, the Board of Directors hereby invites the Shareholders of the Company to the first Adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday, October 29th , 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the aforementioned address. According to articles 121 par. 3 and 4 and 124 par. 4 of the Law 4548/2018, the Company informs its Shareholders of the following: I. Right to participate and vote in the General Meeting Each share carries the right to one (1) vote. Only natural or legal persons appearing as shareholders of the Company at the beginning of the fifth (5th) day prior to the meeting, namely on October, 6th, 2021, provided it is a working day, otherwise on the previous working day (record date), have the right to participate and vote in the General Meeting. The certificate issued by the authorized intermediaries must reach the Company no later than the third (3rd) working day prior to the General Meeting, namely on October, 6th, 2021. In case of an Adjourned Extraordinary General Meeting, the certificate must reach the company until October 26th, 2021. Only registered shareholders of the Company on the record date are entitled to attend and vote in the General Meeting. In case of non-compliance with the provisions of article as above mentioned shareholders may participate in the General Meeting only with the consent of the General Meeting. The exercise of these rights does not require blocking of shares or any other similar process, which limits the ability to sell and transfer shares in the time period between the record date and the date of the General Meeting. II. Procedure for the exercise of voting rights through representatives (proxy) Eligible shareholders may participate in the General Meeting in person or through lawfully authorized representatives. Each shareholder may appoint up to three (3) representatives. Legal persons may participate in the General Meeting by appointing up to three (3) natural persons as representatives. An authorized representative who acts for and on behalf of more than one shareholder may vote for each one separately. A proxy form for the appointment of representatives is available to shareholders on the Company's website (www.neurosoft.gr) and in hard copy at the Investor Relations Department (466, Irakliou Ave. & Kiprou str., Iraklio Attikis). The said proxy form should be submitted, completed and signed by the shareholder, to the Accounting Department of the Company at Iraklio Attikis (466, Irakliou Ave. & Kiprou str.) or sent by fax to +30 210-6855033 three (3) days prior to the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting namely on October 6th, 2021 (at least 48 hours prior to the General Meeting according to the provisions of Law 4548/2018 art. 128). Shareholders are requested to ensure the successful delivery of the authorization form and the receipt of the document by the Company by calling the phone number +30 210-6855061 during working days and hours. The appointment and the removal of representatives shall be in writing and notified to the Company's offices at the above address at least forty eight (48) hours prior to the date of the Shareholders' General Meeting,

namely until October 7th , 2021, for the initial Meeting and until October 27th , 2021 for any adjourned General Meeting. Shareholders' representatives are obliged to notify the Company, before the commencement of the General Meeting, of any fact, which can be useful to the shareholders for the evaluation of the risk of representatives serving other interests than those of the shareholders they represent. Pursuant to the above, a conflict of interests may arise in particular when the representative: a) is a shareholder who has control over the Company or other legal person or entity controlled by such a shareholder, or b) is a member of the Board of Directors or of the management of the Company or of a shareholder that has control over the Company or other legal person or entity controlled by a shareholder who controls the Company or c) is an employee or an auditor of the Company or of a shareholder who has control over the Company or other legal person or entity controlled by a shareholder who has control over the Company, or d) is a spouse or first-degree relative of one of the natural persons referred to in cases (a) to (c). III. Minority shareholders' rights According to article 141 par. 2,3,6 and 7 of the Law 4548/2018, shareholders have, inter alia, the following rights: i. Shareholders representing 1/20 of the paid-up share capital of the company have the right to request that the Board of Directors include additional items in the agenda of the General Meeting, upon relevant request which must be received by the Board at least fifteen (15) days prior to the General Meeting, i.e. until September 24th , 2021. The request for additional items in the agenda shall be accompanied by a justification or a draft resolution to be approved at the General Meeting. The revised agenda is published in the same way as the previous agenda, thirteen (13) days prior to the date of the General Meeting according to the provisions of Law 4548/2018 article 141 par. 2, i.e. until September 28th , 2021, provided it is a working day, otherwise on the previous working day, and will also be made available to shareholders on the Company's website, along with the justification or the draft resolution submitted by shareholders in accordance with the Law 4548/2018 article 141 par. 2. Upon request of shareholders representing one twentieth (1/20) of the paid-up share capital, the Board of Directors shall make available to shareholders, as defined in the Law 4548/2018 article 141 par. 2, at least six (6) days prior to the date of the General Meeting, i.e. until October 5 th , 2021, draft resolutions for items included in the original or revised agenda, if the request is received by the Board seven (7) days prior to the General Meeting, i.e. until October 4 th , 2021. Upon request of any shareholder, submitted to the Company within at least five (5) full days prior to the General Meeting, i.e. until October 5 th , 2021, provided it is a working day, otherwise on the previous working day, the Board of Directors is obliged to provide the General Assembly with the specific information requested regarding the Company's business, insofar as it is useful for the real assessment of the items on the agenda. The Board of Directors may respond comprehensively to shareholders' requests with the same content. An obligation to provide information does not apply when the relevant information is available on the Company's website, especially in the form of questions and answers. The Board of Directors may refuse to provide information on due cause which is stated in the Minutes.

Upon request of shareholders representing the 1/20 of the paid -up share capital ( according the Law 4548/2018 ) which is submitted to the Company at least five (5) full days prior to the General Meeting, i.e. until October 5 th , 2021, provided it is a working day, otherwise on the previous working day, the Board of Directors must provide the General Meeting with information on the progress of the corporate business and the assets of the Company. The Board of Directors may refuse to provide information on due cause, which is stated in the Minutes. Also, upon request of shareholders representing one twentieth (1/20) of the paid-up share capital, the Board of Directors must notify the General Meeting of the amounts paid to each Board member or the Directors of the Company over the last two years, as well as of any payment made to such persons for any reason or contract between them and the Company. Similar time limits for the exercise of shareholders' minority rights also apply in the case of Adjourned General Meetings. To exercise any of the rights, the applicant shareholders must prove their capacity as shareholders and the number of shares held when exercising the relevant right. The attestation from the Intermediary or the certificate of the capacity as shareholder through a direct electronic link between the Intermediary and the Company constitutes such evidence. IV. Available documents and information The information according to the Law 4548/2018 article 121 par. 4 and 123 par.3, 4 including this invitation, the proxy form and the draft resolutions on the daily agenda items, will be available in electronic form on the Company's website (http://www.neurosoft.gr). The full text of the draft resolutions and any documents specified in the provisions of the above-mentioned law will also be available to shareholders in hard copy, upon request, at the Investor Relations Department of the Company. For further details or information please contact the Investor Relations Department, tel.: +30 210 6855061, fax +30 210 6855033, working days and hours. Iraklio Attikis, 09.09. 2021 By order of the Board of Directors The Managing Director The full text of the call has been published on the company's website www.neurosoft.gr - Investor Relations Section - Shareholders' Meeting- 2020 - Call for the shareholders to the Annual General Meeting. The relevant proxy to attend the Annual Ordinary General Meeting is also published on the same section of the company's website.

Neurosoft S.A., a Greek company listed on the AIM Italia market , organized and managed by the Italian Stock Exchange (ISIN GRS802003004, Reuters NRST.MI, Bloomberg NRST:IM), was founded in 1994 with the vision to provide superior products, innovative solutions and exclusive services to its international clients. Neurosoft is a fully integrated ICT company with Software Development, System Integration and Information Security capabilities. The staff headcount exceeds 200+ highly skilled employees with deep experience in their field. The company is based in Athens with presence in Cyprus, UAE and UK. Business areas covered by Neurosoft: Fintech: Design and development of a unique ecosystem for Sales & Supply Chain Finance Operators with fully customized Business Intelligence & Risk Management modules using topnotch technologies such as BlockChain and IoT. In an ever-changing financial landscape where the need for liquidity is overwhelming, our almost 20-year experience in the field is transformed into valuable solutions that meet your day-to-day financing demands

Cyber Security: Provision of high-end Cyber Security solutions and services and development of innovative security products. In a world of viruses, malwares, and hacktivists, Neurosoft has compiled a suite of practical and technologically advanced tools and methods to significantly enhance the protection of your mission-critical data

System Engineering: Design, implementation, operation and support of large-scale ICT infrastructure solutions for Operators of Critical Networks and Critical National Infrastructure Stakeholders. Our vast experience in complex projects makes Neurosoft the ideal partner for any ICT infrastructure requirement The company is committed to client impact, continuous investments in R&D, innovation, adoption of advanced methodologies and well-known international standards (ISO9001 & 27001, OHSAS18001, OWASP). It demonstrates a track record of successful local & international group (multi-country) installations & continuous technical support, always on time - on budget - on spec. In 2019, Neurosoft was nominated ORACLE - Partner of the Year Innovation for CEE. As of today, Banca Intermobiliare S.p.A. is Neurosoft's Nominated Adviser for the AIM Italia market. INVESTOR RELATIONS Neurosoft S.A. | ir@neurosoft.gr | T: +30 2106855061 NOMAD Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni S.p.A.| corporatefinance@bancaintermobiliare.com |T: +39 0299968111